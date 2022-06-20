Unit 2 Board to Look at Football Field Renovation Study

(Palestine) – The Palestine Unit 3 School District looks to “go green” with solar. According to Palestine Superintendent, Jessica Sisil, during Monday’s board meeting the board approved the installation of solar generation at the Palestine Grade School. The project will install 552 solar panels on school property west of the grade school. Sisil says the panels will provide enough electricity to meet most of the school’s needs on an annual basis. Palestine is partnering with Ag Technologies from Rochester, IN on the project. Ag Technologies will install and operate the system for 5 years, and then transfer ownership of the installation to the school district. The system is expected to be fully operational in mid-2023. The project is made possible by an Illinois program that provides financial incentives for solar installations. Sisil says when combined with utility rebates, a federal grant program, and additional savings from the ownership arrangement with Ag Technologies, the power savings will pay for the project in approximately 5 years. Property taxes will not increase as a result.

PALESTINE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO