(Undated) – The national average price of gas remains below five dollars. According to GasBuddy Head of Petroleum Analysis, Patrick DeHaan, gasoline prices have fallen following a broad sell-off in oil markets last week. DeHaan says he is hopeful the trend will continue this week, especially as concerns appear to be mounting that we may be on the cusp of an economic slowdown. He says while the coast isn’t entirely clear yet, we could see the national average fall another 15 to 30 cents by the Fourth of July. The statewide average in Illinois fell another six cents since yesterday to $5.52 a gallon. It’s down another two cents in Indiana at $5.12 a gallon.

