SCOTUS set to rule on second amendment case

(St. Paul, MN) -- Attorney General Keith Ellison says abortion will be legal in Minnesota even if the U-S Supreme Court overturns Roe-V-Wade. Ellison says no one traveling to Minnesota, nor one who helps a person come to this state for an abortion, nor their medical providers will be prosecuted. The attorney general says he will oppose extradition requests from other states and will intervene to stop prosecutions here. Minnesota Citizens Concerned for Life spokesman Scott Fischbach says the Democratic attorney general is trying to shore up his base in the upcoming election with his comments.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO