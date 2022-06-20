ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cass County, ND

SCOTUS set to rule on second amendment case

By Kyle Cornell
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Washington, DC) -- The Supreme Court is set to make a ruling on a major Second Amendment case. The case involves a...

www.am1100theflag.com

Comments / 0

Related
willmarradio.com

Ellison: No Matter What US Supreme Court Rules, Abortion Will Be Legal In Minnesota

(St. Paul, MN) -- Attorney General Keith Ellison says abortion will be legal in Minnesota even if the U-S Supreme Court overturns Roe-V-Wade. Ellison says no one traveling to Minnesota, nor one who helps a person come to this state for an abortion, nor their medical providers will be prosecuted. The attorney general says he will oppose extradition requests from other states and will intervene to stop prosecutions here. Minnesota Citizens Concerned for Life spokesman Scott Fischbach says the Democratic attorney general is trying to shore up his base in the upcoming election with his comments.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Pa. GOP lawmakers block assault-style gun ban for those under 21

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - State House Republicans blocked a proposal to prevent those ages 18 to 21 from possessing assault-style rifles on Tuesday by completely changing the bill into a constitutional amendment to allow anyone to carry concealed guns. It was the second week in a row that Republicans in the Judiciary Committee used their majority to defeat Democratic proposals to address the country's gun violence plague. The bill would have prevented those under age 21 from purchasing, possessing or transporting the types of weapons that have often been used to kill and wound people in the mass shootings that...
HARRISBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Cass County, ND
State
Washington State
Cass County, ND
Government
valleynewslive.com

North Dakota reacts after Recovering America’s Wildlife Act passes U.S. House, awaits vote in Senate

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In what conservationists call a “home run for America’s wildlife,” the Recovering America’s Wildlife Act (RAWA) is positioned to provide $1.39 billion for states, territories and tribes to support proactive habitat restoration of at-risk species across the U.S. — including right here in North Dakota. Now the bipartisan bill awaits a vote in the Senate.
U.S. POLITICS
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

NRA opposes bipartisan Senate Gun Safety Bill

(Washington, DC) -- The National Rifle Association is taking aim at a bipartisan gun safety bill the Senate voted to advance Tuesday. The bill would beef up background check requirements for buyers under 21 and provide state funding for red flag laws. The bill would also provide billions of dollars for expanded community mental health programs.
CASS COUNTY, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Minnesota AG Ellison vows to defend travelers coming to state for abortions

(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is vowing to defend travelers who come to the state for abortions if Roe v. Wade is overturned. Ellison said Tuesday that Minnesota will be prepared to defend patients who come to Minnesota from states that outlaw the procedure. He says he will reject extradition requests and fight other states in court if needed.
MINNESOTA STATE
KTAR.com

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema says bipartisan gun bill won’t take away Arizonans’ rights

PHOENIX — U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona promised Wednesday the bipartisan gun bill she helped author that will likely be signed into law will not take away rights from Arizonans. Sinema, speaking on the Senate floor, said her commitment to maintaining gun rights while responding appropriately to recent...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Supreme Court#Second Amendment#Washington Dc#Politics Federal#Scotus#The Supreme Court
KNOX News Radio

Former candidate talks election complaint with GF County Commission

A former Grand Forks School Board candidate has asked the county commission to review the actions of County Auditor Deb Nelson during the recent election. Ron Barta alleges that Nelson “impeded” his right to campaign on June 11th and 14th outside the Alerus Center. Barta says he was more than the required 100 feet away from the doors to the polling site. Barta says the line of questioning by Nelson created a scene as voters were entering the building. Barta says he has filed a complaint with the Grand Forks Police Department.
GRAND FORKS, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Noem reacts to removal of Attorney General from office

(Pierre, SD) -- Governor Kristi Noem is reacting to the removal of Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg from office. Noem says a "dark cloud" had been lifted from the Attorney General's office.The South Dakota Senate convicted Ravnsborg Tuesday on two Articles of Impeachment, just hours into what was scheduled to be a two-day trial.
PIERRE, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Minnesota Supreme Court: Minneapolis fails to meet Police staffing requirements

(Minneapolis, MN) -- The Minnesota Supreme Court says Minneapolis doesn't have enough police officers. The court ruled Monday that the city of Minneapolis is meeting its funding obligations, but isn't employing a minimum of 731 officers. Last November, voters rejected a proposal to eliminate the city's requirement to fund and...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Daily Montanan

Alleged Rosendale screaming match over ZooMontana leads to resignation of PTA Montana Treasurer

Rebecca Noell said she was shaking last week as she filmed a video of herself just after a meeting with U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale and staff in his Washington, D.C., office turned into a screaming match. In D.C. for the National PTA’s annual convention, Noell said in the video the congressman barged into the room […] The post Alleged Rosendale screaming match over ZooMontana leads to resignation of PTA Montana Treasurer appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
UPI News

Iowa Supreme court overturns state constitutional right to abortion

June 17 (UPI) -- Iowa's Supreme Court Friday ruled there is no state constitutional right to an abortion. The decision reverses a 2018 state Supreme Court decision that affirmed a state constitutional right to abortion. In Friday's decision overturning that right to abortion, Iowa Supreme Court Justice Edward Mansfield wrote,...
KELOLAND TV

Iowa Supreme Court overturns 2018 ruling on abortion

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As of today, abortions are on pause in South Dakota. The Planned Parenthood clinic in Sioux Falls remains open for services, but the scheduling of abortion appointments is on hold while awaiting a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that could overturn Roe vs Wade. Changes...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
drgnews.com

Deadline for North Dakota gas tax refund looms

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The deadline for applying for North Dakota’s gas tax refund is fast approaching. The Bismarck Tribune reports that June 30, 2022, is the last day for consumers to apply for the refund. Farmers and ranchers may receive a refund of 23 cents per gallon. Industrial consumers can request a refund of 22.5 cents per gallon for gasoline or gasohol, a mix of gasoline and ethanol. State gas taxes cover highway maintenance in North Dakota, but state Tax Commissioner Brian Kroshus says gas taxes that farmers, ranchers and industrial consumers pay are refundable because construction equipment, tractors and combines generally don’t travel on public highways.
BISMARCK, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy