ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

'The Umbrella Academy' Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Trailer and Plot

By Roxy Simons
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"The Umbrella Academy" Season 3 marks the return of everyone's favorite dysfunctional family of superheroes, who have yet another world-ending problem to...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Hopper
Person
Adam Godley
Person
Steve Blackman
Person
Aidan Gallagher
Person
Robert Sheehan
Person
Justin Cornwell
Person
Britne Oldford
Person
Colm Feore
Person
Genesis Rodriguez
Person
Jake Epstein
Person
David Castañeda
UPI News

'Stranger Things' photos give look at Season 4, Volume 2

June 14 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of Stranger Things Season 4, Volume 2. The streaming service shared first-look photos for the new episodes Tuesday. One of the photos shows Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) with Martin Brenner (Matthew Modine), aka Papa. Another photo shows Jonathan (Charlie Heaton), Will (Noah Schnapp), Mike (Finn Wolfhard) and Argyle (Eduardo Franco) making their escape in Argyle's van.
TV SERIES
geekspin

Stranger Things season 4 opens with a new Netflix intro

Stranger Things season 4 finally premiered on Netflix last week. And because of the show’s three-year hiatus, the new season expectedly brought with it a lot of excitement. But aside from its darker and denser storylines, the latest batch of episodes also introduced a minor yet interesting change for Netflix itself.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Umbrellas#The Umbrella Academy#The Sparrow Academy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
ComicBook

Winona Ryder's New Thriller Gone in the Night Gets Trailer

While Winona Ryder may have starred in a variety of macabre projects like Beetlejuice, Edward Scissorhands, and Dracula earlier in her career, the actor has seen a major resurgence in the world of horror in recent years thanks to starring as Joyce Byers in Stranger Things. The Netflix series isn't the only unsettling story that audiences can see Ryder taking part in, as she also starred in the all-new thriller Gone in the Night, which just earned the below trailer. You can check out the trailer for Gone in the Night below before seeing the film in theaters on July 15th and On Digital and On Demand on August 5th.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

New Resident Evil movie might get sequel thanks to VOD

Tom Hopper is currently gearing up for the release of The Umbrella Academy season three on June 22. And while discussing the fate of Luther and his fellow Hargreeves siblings, he has also found the time to speculate about the future of Resident Evil movies, following Welcome to Raccoon City which was released in 2021.
MOVIES
Variety

‘Percy Jackson’ Disney+ Series Adds Three to Cast

Click here to read the full article. The “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” series at Disney+ has made three new additions to its cast, Variety has learned. Dior Goodjohn, Olivea Morton, and Charlie Bushnell have joined the series as Clarisse La Rue, Nancy Bobofit, and Luke Castellan respectively. Goodjohn and Bushnell will appear in recurring guest star roles, while Morton will be a guest star. The trio joins previously announced series lead Walker Scobell as well as recently announced co-stars Aryan Simhadri and Leah Sava Jeffries. Variety exclusively reported that Virginia Kull, Glynn Turman, Jason Mantzoukas, Megan Mullally and Timm Sharp will...
TV SERIES
WWD

Margot Robbie Channels ‘Barbie’ in Starry Pink Statement Pants in New Movie Set Photo

Click here to read the full article. Margot Robbie is living in a Barbie world. On Tuesday, new photos of the actress on the set of her upcoming movie “Barbie” surfaced online, showing her in a hot pink vest and matching flared pants, both of which were adorned with glittering star designs. She also wore a pink paisley scarf around her neck and her long blond hair down in loose waves.More from WWDThe 2022 Independent Spirit Awards Red CarpetPhotos from the London 'Eternals' PremiereBleak, Post-Apocalyptic Fashion Is Making a Comeback Robbie will star as the titular character in the movie, which will...
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Star Wars releasing Darth Vader helmet light for Obi-Wan

Disney has announced a Darth Vader helmet light just in time for the finale of Obi-Wan Kenobi. Star Wars fans can now place pre-orders for the Darth Vader Light with Sound, courtesy of Zavvi for £22.99 ahead of a July 31, 2022 release date. This battery-powered light is shaped...
MOVIES
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
98K+
Post
872M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy