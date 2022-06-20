'The Umbrella Academy' Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Trailer and Plot

While Winona Ryder may have starred in a variety of macabre projects like Beetlejuice, Edward Scissorhands, and Dracula earlier in her career, the actor has seen a major resurgence in the world of horror in recent years thanks to starring as Joyce Byers in Stranger Things. The Netflix series isn't the only unsettling story that audiences can see Ryder taking part in, as she also starred in the all-new thriller Gone in the Night, which just earned the below trailer. You can check out the trailer for Gone in the Night below before seeing the film in theaters on July 15th and On Digital and On Demand on August 5th.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO