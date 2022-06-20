4 inmates escape from federal prison satellite camp in Virginia

Owner of multiple Louisiana nursing homes arrested after residents taken to warehouse during hurrica The owner of seven Louisiana nursing homes that were evacuated to a warehouse before Hurricane Ida has been arrested. (NCD)
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Virginia trucker is recounting his encounter with a gunman on I-79 as he passed through West Virginia last week. Justin Gilbert, a truck driver from Dublin, Va., just happened to be passing Exit 99 at Weston on I-79 moments after the driver of a silver SUV pulled sideways on the highway and blocked northbound traffic.
RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - Starting July 1, it will be easier to get medical marijuana in the commonwealth. Patients will no longer need a Virginia medical marijuana card at state-licensed medical marijuana dispensaries. The only thing they will need is a medical cannabis certificate from a licensed doctor. The hope...
Florida man dropped people off at airport during deadly chase State police said that a man who led them on a chase outside of Tampa died after going the wrong way down a highway and crashing his car. (NCD)
Ohio 911 dispatcher on leave, under investigation after referring to caller as a ‘little liar’ A dispatcher can be heard saying, “No, I’m actually trying to see where you’re at, because you’re a little liar." (NCD)
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Search and rescue teams are resuming their efforts to locate a little boy who was in a vehicle that plunged into the Kanawha River in West Virginia.Authorities said the six-year-old was sitting in his aunt's SUV and apparently knocked it into gear Saturday morning.Katreece Wells was fishing off a boat ramp at the time and was hit by the vehicle.The 44-year-old's body was recovered from the river last night.
According to West Virginia deputies, two bodies were found over the weekend in the Kanawha River. Deputies say they received a call from witnesses who were fishing that an adult female and male child had drowned in the Kanawha River after the witnesses said the child had gone up to a large SUV to turn […]
An email from Virginia State Police (VSP) confirms the death of two people in the accident that closed Route 340. The accident closed Route 340 between Double Toll Gate and Waterloo for almost 7 hours Mon. June 20. VSP confirms that Shea E. Hawkins of Winchester and Lewis E. Thompson...
Governor Glenn Youngkin announced in an email the signing of the state budget for Virginia. With the signing Youngkin says he delivers on his promise to provide tax relief for Virginia families. In fact the budget includes the largest tax relief in the state’s history at $4 billion. The...
Georgia woman dies after trying to save drowning granddaughter 49-year-old Stephanie Walker had jumped into West Point Lake in an effort to save 13-year-old Makayla Prather, whose body was found hours later. (NCD)
A West Virginia man died after his motorcycle crashed into another vehicle, over the weekend, troopers say. The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash after they say a 1999 Harley Davidson Electra Glide, driven by Terry W. Filsinger, 59, of Grafton crashed into a 2010 Toyota RAV4, driven by Rachel D. Wriston, 46. […]
A Virginia hair and nail salon operator has pleaded guilty to charges stemming from a scheme in which she filed for pandemic unemployment assistance despite reopening her shop after an executive order was lifted, a federal prosecutor said.
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A severe storm that prompted a “Destructive Warning” struck Central Virginia on Wednesday afternoon causing damage and power outages. In North Chesterfield, a tree heavily damaged a home on Swan Drive. A family was trying to move a camper before the storms rolled through,...
RICHMOND, Va. – Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin followed through on promises for tax relief in the Commonwealth’s latest budget. On Tuesday, Youngkin signed the Virginia State Budget. It provides tax relief, increases funding for law enforcement and supports the development of lab schools, among other key initiatives of his Day One Game Plan, according to the governor’s office.
Comments / 0