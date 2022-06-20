ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

4 inmates escape from federal prison satellite camp in Virginia

WOKV.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article4 inmates escape from federal prison satellite camp...

www.wokv.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Metro News

Virginia trucker says his truck was shot in last week’s I-79 incident in Weston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Virginia trucker is recounting his encounter with a gunman on I-79 as he passed through West Virginia last week. Justin Gilbert, a truck driver from Dublin, Va., just happened to be passing Exit 99 at Weston on I-79 moments after the driver of a silver SUV pulled sideways on the highway and blocked northbound traffic.
WESTON, WV
NBC12

Starting July 1 Virginians won’t need a medical marijuana card

RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - Starting July 1, it will be easier to get medical marijuana in the commonwealth. Patients will no longer need a Virginia medical marijuana card at state-licensed medical marijuana dispensaries. The only thing they will need is a medical cannabis certificate from a licensed doctor. The hope...
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Satellite Campus#Ncd Rrb
CBS Pittsburgh

Search continues for missing six-year-old in West Virginia

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Search and rescue teams are resuming their efforts to locate a little boy who was in a vehicle that plunged into the Kanawha River in West Virginia.Authorities said the six-year-old was sitting in his aunt's SUV and apparently knocked it into gear Saturday morning.Katreece Wells was fishing off a boat ramp at the time and was hit by the vehicle.The 44-year-old's body was recovered from the river last night.
theriver953.com

Update on the accident that closed Rt. 340 for 7 hours

An email from Virginia State Police (VSP) confirms the death of two people in the accident that closed Route 340. The accident closed Route 340 between Double Toll Gate and Waterloo for almost 7 hours Mon. June 20. VSP confirms that Shea E. Hawkins of Winchester and Lewis E. Thompson...
WINCHESTER, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Satellites
NewsBreak
Public Safety
theriver953.com

Gov. Youngkin signs the Virginia State budget

Governor Glenn Youngkin announced in an email the signing of the state budget for Virginia. With the signing Youngkin says he delivers on his promise to provide tax relief for Virginia families. In fact the budget includes the largest tax relief in the state’s history at $4 billion. The...
VIRGINIA STATE
WBOY 12 News

What is West Virginia Day?

Most West Virginians know that it's West Virginia's birthday--when it separated from Virginia in 1863--but do you know the full story behind West Virginia's statehood?
NBC12

Severe storm leaves trail of damage in Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A severe storm that prompted a “Destructive Warning” struck Central Virginia on Wednesday afternoon causing damage and power outages. In North Chesterfield, a tree heavily damaged a home on Swan Drive. A family was trying to move a camper before the storms rolled through,...
RICHMOND, VA
WSLS

Virginia Governor signs new state budget, provides tax relief

RICHMOND, Va. – Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin followed through on promises for tax relief in the Commonwealth’s latest budget. On Tuesday, Youngkin signed the Virginia State Budget. It provides tax relief, increases funding for law enforcement and supports the development of lab schools, among other key initiatives of his Day One Game Plan, according to the governor’s office.
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy