ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News Talk 840 KXNT

Fremont Street shooting leaves one dead

By Mitch Kelly
News Talk 840 KXNT
News Talk 840 KXNT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iJyIw_0gGBnlWk00

Las Vegas, NV (KXNT) – One person was shot and killed after a fight broke out at the Fremont Street Experience early Sunday.

Las Vegas Metro Police say it started with a fight in one of the casinos. That fight spilled out into the pedestrian mall, and one person with a gun fired shots.

Police say one of the people involved in the fight was killed. A second person, whom police are calling an innocent bystander, was also wounded. Police say that person’s injuries are non-life-threatening.

Investigators are using cell phone video and surveillance video from nearby casinos in hope of identifying suspects. Anyone with more information is being asked to call Metro. You can remain anonymous by using Crime Stoppers (702-385-5555, www.crimestoppersofnv.com)

Comments / 1

Related
News Talk 840 KXNT

Stabbing inside UMC leaves one dead

One person was killed after a patient at U.M.C. went on a stabbing spree inside the area where psychiatric patients are held. Law enforcement personnel on hand for a separate matter heard the commotion and responded, detaining the person with a knife
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

2 pedestrians hit, injured in Henderson crash

Police in Henderson are investigating a crash involving two pedestrians. It happened in a marked crosswalk near Warm Springs and Stephanie just after 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Police say the two people were walking inside the marked crosswalk when they were hit by a Cadillac.
HENDERSON, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Man found dead in North Las Vegas home

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man was found dead in a North Las Vegas home Tuesday afternoon. NLVPD Sgt. Jeff Wall said officers were called to a home in the 900 block of Stanley Avenue, near Owens Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard North, around 3 p.m. June 21 for a welfare check.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Fremont Street#Violent Crime
news3lv.com

One person critical following vehicle crash involving two pedestrians

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Part of Stephanie Street at Warm Springs is closed while police investigate a vehicle and pedestrian crash in Henderson Wednesday afternoon. The incident was reported around 3 p.m. following reports of a crash involving two pedestrians and a gold Cadillac. According to Henderson police, pedestrians...
HENDERSON, NV
news3lv.com

1 dead, 1 critical after crash between semi-truck and SUV in northeast valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One person is dead and another is critical after a crash involving a semi-truck and SUV in the northeast Las Vegas valley Monday night, police say. The collision happened around 10:11 p.m. on Lamb Boulevard at Alto Avenue, between Cheyenne and Carey avenues, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said in a statement.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Search continues for suspect in Fremont shooting

The search continues for a shooting suspect after an incident took place on Fremont Street. Simple poses to get you started on International …. Metro police helping people in need with ‘Patrol …. Sherry’s Forecast: Tuesday, June 21. Fire victims report belongings stolen after devastating …. 10 buildings...
LAS VEGAS, NV
bouldercityreview.com

Biker recounts chaos of highway shooting

Ted Lempart thought someone was throwing rocks at his motorcycle. He was riding with a group of fellow Vagos Motorcycle Club members on Interstate 11/U.S. Highway 95 late last month when he saw a man and woman fly off a bike in front of him, landing in the rocks by the side of the highway. Lempart testified to a grand jury that it wasn’t until he pulled over to help the other bikers that someone noticed the blood on his thigh and he realized he had been shot, according to court transcripts released recently.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Several investigators search for cause of large downtown Las Vegas fire

Homicide detectives are responding to a double homicide that took place Monday afternoon near the intersection of Glowing Ember Court and Daisy Petal Street. The shooting happened in a neighborhood near the US 95 and 215 interchange. Desperate and in the dark: DTLV tenants experience power outage as electricians uncover...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Nationwide Report

1 person killed after a bicycle crash in Las Vegas; 26-year-old Raymond Perez-Hernandez arrested (Las Vegas, NV)

On Friday night, one person was killed following a two-vehicle accident in Las Vegas while officers arrested 26-year-old Raymond Perez-Hernandez for driving under the influence. The fatal bicycle crash took place at about 9:23 p.m. on N. Las Vegas Boulevard near the Pecos Road intersection. According to the investigation reports,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
blackchronicle.com

Death penalty possible in Vegas boy’s body-in-freezer case

A prosecutor stated the dying penalty will probably be considered in the case of a Las Vegas man accused of kidnapping and killing a 4-year-old boy and hiding the physique in a freezer whereas preserving the boy’s mom captive. A state court docket decide on Friday postponed Brandon Lee...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

‘Things got blurry,’ Las Vegas woman accused of drugging, stealing $90K from man at Strip hotel

A Las Vegas woman is accused of drugging and stealing $90,000 from a man at a Strip area hotel and casino. Police identified the suspect as Ebony Bairfield, who had previously been arrested in an unrelated prostitution-related theft. According to an arrest report, the victim reported the incident to police on June 9. At the time, he said he was at a high roller table at the Aria casino and pulled $50,000 from his credit card at the cashier and a friend gave him an additional $40,000.
LAS VEGAS, NV
News Talk 840 KXNT

News Talk 840 KXNT

Las Vegas, NV
1K+
Followers
360
Post
243K+
Views
ABOUT

News & Talk 840 AM covers Las Vegas with news and talk, bringing Live and Local coverage all day of all Las Vegas's favorite teams.

 https://www.audacy.com/kxnt

Comments / 0

Community Policy