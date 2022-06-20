Fremont Street shooting leaves one dead

Las Vegas, NV (KXNT) – One person was shot and killed after a fight broke out at the Fremont Street Experience early Sunday.

Las Vegas Metro Police say it started with a fight in one of the casinos. That fight spilled out into the pedestrian mall, and one person with a gun fired shots.

Police say one of the people involved in the fight was killed. A second person, whom police are calling an innocent bystander, was also wounded. Police say that person’s injuries are non-life-threatening.

Investigators are using cell phone video and surveillance video from nearby casinos in hope of identifying suspects. Anyone with more information is being asked to call Metro. You can remain anonymous by using Crime Stoppers (702-385-5555, www.crimestoppersofnv.com)