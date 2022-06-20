ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Russia is now China's biggest oil supplier, overtaking Saudi Arabia as Western demand for its crude has dropped

By Grace Dean
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nJCFx_0gGBnRp600
Russian oil production dropped from February to mid-May, according to Bloomberg figures. picture alliance/Getty Images
  • Russia beat Saudi Arabia to become China's biggest oil supplier in May, data from Beijing shows.
  • Imports of Russian oil to China have risen 55% over the past year.
  • China, like India, has been snapping up Russian oil at low prices amid its invasion of Ukraine.

