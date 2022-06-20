ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf Tips: Planning ahead to hit the green

By Chelsea Lovell
(WETM)- Many golfers are ready for the beautiful warm days of summer and there isn’t anyplace better to spend some time outdoors then the golf course. But you may want to do some planning before you head to your favorite club. With the nice weather many golf courses could have tournaments scheduled and open play isn’t available for much of the day.

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

