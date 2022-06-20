2 dead, one wounded in Hartford shootings

Hartford, Conn./WTIC Radio - Hartford police are investigating a Sunday night double homicide.

Officers received the call around 8:00 last night of multiple victims on Franklin Avenue.

When they arrived, they found a man and woman dead and another woman with serious injuries.

The deceased victims have been identified as 38-year-old Chase Eugene Garrett and 27-year-old Christina Dang, both of the same Franklin Avenue address.

Police Lieutenant Aaron Boisvert said they have an idea of what may have led up to the shootings, saying signs point to some type of personal dispute.

The killings bring to 20 the number of homicides so far this year in the Capital City.

Earlier in the day, Hartford police say a man showed up at an area hospital with non-life threatening gunshot wounds as they were investigating in the area of Orange and Park Streets.