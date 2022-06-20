ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 dead, one wounded in Hartford shootings

By John Silva
 3 days ago

Hartford, Conn./WTIC Radio - Hartford police are investigating a Sunday night double homicide.

Officers received the call around 8:00 last night of multiple victims on Franklin Avenue.

When they arrived, they found a man and woman dead and another woman with serious injuries.

The deceased victims have been identified as 38-year-old Chase Eugene Garrett and 27-year-old Christina Dang, both of the same Franklin Avenue address.

Police Lieutenant Aaron Boisvert said they have an idea of what may have led up to the shootings, saying signs point to some type of personal dispute.

The killings bring to 20 the number of homicides so far this year in the Capital City.

Earlier in the day, Hartford police say a man showed up at an area hospital with non-life threatening gunshot wounds as they were investigating in the area of Orange and Park Streets.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Eyewitness News

West Hartford PD: Woman robbed in Whole Foods parking lot

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - West Hartford Police are issuing a warning for distracted style thefts after a woman was robbed in a Whole Foods parking lot. Police were called to the Whole Foods Parking lot on 340 North Main Street around 1:07 pm on Tuesday. A 64-year-old woman was...
WEST HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Police investigate “untimely death” of Oxford man

OXFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Oxford Resident Troopers and other emergency services responded to an untimely death on Sunday night. Officers said they received a call just before midnight and responded to a home on Pawnee Road, with reports of a man in cardiac arrest. Upon arrival, the man was dead at the scene. The State […]
OXFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Family of woman killed in Hartford fire wants investigation

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Loved ones grieving after the heartbeat of its family died in a fire. It happened in Hartford Monday morning. Juana Acevedo was 88, according to her grandson. The family believes this could’ve been prevented, and they want a full investigation. Juana Acevedo’s family has several...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

New Britain Police investigate late night shooting

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WFSB) - New Britain Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Monday night. Officers were called to Adams Street around 10:23 pm on reports of shots fired. When police arrived, they found a vehicle crashed into a bush on the side of the road. The man...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
westernmassnews.com

One arrested, drugs and gun seized following Springfield traffic stop

The Springfield Tthunderbirds were back at on the ice Wednesday, this time from the MassMutual Center in Springfield. Holyoke Police seek suspect who allegedly stole ring from pawn shop. Updated: 10 hours ago. Holyoke Police are looking for your help in identifying a suspect. Crews investigate suspicious package at Springfield...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Woman killed in Hartford fire

Crews in Mansfield are battling a fire at a restaurant on Stafford road. (Credit: Dawn Hoblet) TODAY IN HISTORY: Return to public transportation, holocaust survivor, historic bell factory fire. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. One year ago in CT history: Return to public transportation. 5 years ago: Students learned from...
HARTFORD, CT
