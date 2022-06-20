ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neosho, MO

News to Know: Watch for sidewalk improvements in Neosho, Juneteenth celebrations underway

By Tawnya Bach
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43SofB_0gGBmzft00

NEOSHO, Mo. – Starting this week drivers in Neosho should watch for contractor crews making sidewalk improvements and working close to traffic along Route HH. Improvements include making sidewalks, curb ramps and pedestrian areas conform to Americans with Disabilities Act Requirements along Route HH between South Street and Shartel Road.

JOPLIN, Mo. – June is Pride month, it’s a month that recognizes the 1969 Stonewall riots, fighting for LGBTQ rights in the U.S. Now, it’s more widely celebrated as a month to highlight the LGBTQ community. JOMO Pride isn’t until September, but many Joplin bars host LGBTQ friendly events and shows year-round. Most recently, a new Joplin bar opened last month that aims to be a safe space where *anyone* can go no matter their race, gender, or sexuality. To learn more about Joplin bars celebrating pride month click here.

JOPLIN, Mo. – The Minnie Hackney Community Service Center is celebrating its inaugural Juneteenth celebration of Southwest Missouri. Organizers held what they called a living history event where different people portrayed historical figures such as Ida B Wells, Josephine Salone Yates, and others. Click here to here from one of the event participants.

JOPLIN, Mo. – This weekend, the East Town Dreams District hosted the 2nd Annual Black Expo at Empire Market. The event aims to invite the community together in celebration of Juneteenth weekend while giving African American vendors and small business owners an opportunity to exposure.

SOMETHING TO TALK ABOUT: Do you support the legalization of marijuana? Join our KOAM Facebook discussion and weigh in on our KOAM InstaPoll @ koamnewsnow.com/vote.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOLR10 News

Nighttime construction on James River Freeway

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – MoDOT will be installing signs for James River Freeway, U.S. Route 60, which may cause traffic slowdowns or stops. Construction will take place on the east and westbound James River Freeway east of Glenstone Avenue, beginning at 9 p.m. on June 22 and June 23. This is part of the U.S. ROUTE […]
KIMBERLING CITY, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

GMFS: Newton County Fair

Today we spoke with Estella Osborn about the upcoming Newton County Fair, happening July 6th-9th. They’ll be celebrating their 55th year in operation, as well as offering various boutiques, arts & crafts, and free entertainment!
NEWTON COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Society
Joplin, MO
Society
Joplin, MO
Government
City
Joplin, MO
Local
Missouri Government
Neosho, MO
Society
Neosho, MO
Government
City
Neosho, MO
CJ Coombs

The historical Peace Church Cemetery in Joplin, Missouri has community help in taking care of the grounds

Peace Church Cemetery.Photo by David M. Habben added to Find a Grave on July 31, 2021. The second oldest cemetery in Jasper County, Missouri. The Peace Church Cemetery in Joplin, Missouri dates back to 1841, so you know it carries a lot of history. Some say it's not only some property with history but also might be haunted. It's easy to speculate, however, that an old cemetery must have paranormal activity. What's definitely clear about this cemetery is that it's rich in history and because it's a cemetery, be respectful when walking on the grounds.
JOPLIN, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Juneteenth Celebration#Stonewall Riots#Community Service#Americans#Jomo Pride#African American
KYTV

Fire damages businesses in Kimberling City, Mo.

KIMBERLING CITY, Mo. (KY3) - A fire damaged businesses in a shopping center in Kimberling City early Tuesday. The fire started around 1:40 a.m. at the Buttonwood Shopping Center. Investigators say the fire started in the back of the shopping center. Crews cleared the scene around 9:30 a.m. The shopping...
KIMBERLING CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
themissouritimes.com

Ground-penetrating radar finds unmarked graves at Nathan and Olive Boone Homestead State Historic Site

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Natural Resources usually uses ground-penetrating radar, or GPR, for finding waterlines and leaks or buried tanks. However, the department put that technology to another use at Nathan and Olive Boone Homestead State Historic Site, where several unmarked graves in both cemeteries on the property were discovered.
MISSOURI STATE
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

KOAM More Power project continues, explained by our General Manager

NOTE: Currently KOAM is now operating on a temporary low-power antenna. We will tell you when to rescan your channels at our new higher power in early July. KOAM TV-7 & FOX-14 – Since early this spring KOAM has been transitioning to a new antenna and tower and taking down our original tower that dates back to 1953 – when KOAM signed on. During construction in 1953, folks from the area lined their cars up along Highway 69 to watch. Of course, there were some pretty incredible sights, including crew members hanging on while being lifted to the top. You can check out the video, which includes footage filmed in color that’s never been released before here.
JOPLIN, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Joplin, MO
8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KOAM News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Joplin, Pittsburg, and the greater four-states area.

 https://www.koamnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy