News to Know: Watch for sidewalk improvements in Neosho, Juneteenth celebrations underway

NEOSHO, Mo. – Starting this week drivers in Neosho should watch for contractor crews making sidewalk improvements and working close to traffic along Route HH. Improvements include making sidewalks, curb ramps and pedestrian areas conform to Americans with Disabilities Act Requirements along Route HH between South Street and Shartel Road.

JOPLIN, Mo. – June is Pride month, it’s a month that recognizes the 1969 Stonewall riots, fighting for LGBTQ rights in the U.S. Now, it’s more widely celebrated as a month to highlight the LGBTQ community. JOMO Pride isn’t until September, but many Joplin bars host LGBTQ friendly events and shows year-round. Most recently, a new Joplin bar opened last month that aims to be a safe space where *anyone* can go no matter their race, gender, or sexuality. To learn more about Joplin bars celebrating pride month click here.

JOPLIN, Mo. – The Minnie Hackney Community Service Center is celebrating its inaugural Juneteenth celebration of Southwest Missouri. Organizers held what they called a living history event where different people portrayed historical figures such as Ida B Wells, Josephine Salone Yates, and others. Click here to here from one of the event participants.

JOPLIN, Mo. – This weekend, the East Town Dreams District hosted the 2nd Annual Black Expo at Empire Market. The event aims to invite the community together in celebration of Juneteenth weekend while giving African American vendors and small business owners an opportunity to exposure.

