Barry Curtis Oberg

Alex Garcia, 48, of Albert Lea, MN passed away on June 19, 2022 at Mayo Methodist Hospital in Rochester, MN after a courageous four year battle with cancer. Funeral services will be held at 10AM on Friday, June 24th at Bayview/Freeborn Funeral Home. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be at Alden Cemetery, Alden MN.

ALBERT LEA, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO