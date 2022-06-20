ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rush City, MN

Interstate 35 near Rush City suffers 'major road buckle'

By Joe Nelson
 3 days ago
Extreme heat may have caused a portion of Interstate 35 in east-central Minnesota to buckle.

According to the Chisago County Sheriff's Office, the road buckled in the northbound lanes near mile marker 161, which is north of Rush City. The sheriff's office described it as a "major road buckle."

"Expect major delays and avoid the area if possible," the sheriff's office said Sunday night. It's unclear Monday morning if the buckle has been fixed, but MnDOT's traffic map showed no delays early Monday.

According to MnDOT, pavement can buckle in extreme heat because the heat makes the pavement expand, and when the pavement doesn't have enough space to expand and contract, it can buckle.

"Pavement buckles can be very dangerous for motorists. Try not to drive over a buckle if possible. Instead, slow down and safely move into another lane. Call 911 if you encounter one," MnDOT says.

The forecast high temperature in the Twin Cities Monday is 100 degrees, and the heat index could go as high as 105, the National Weather Service warns.

