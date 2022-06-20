ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albert Lea, MN

Kimberly Kay (Keesling) Porter

myalbertlea.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKimberly Kay (Keesling) Porter, 57, passed on June 13, 2022 after a 13...

www.myalbertlea.com

Comments / 2

Related
myalbertlea.com

Gregory Edward Hitchcock

Gregory Edward Hitchcock, 74, passed away peacefully, after a courageous battle with lung cancer, on Tuesday, June 15th, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. Visitation will be held at Bayview Funeral Home, Albert Lea, MN, Tuesday, June 21, 2022 from 5:00-7:00 pm. A Celebration of Life service will be held at Redeemer Lutheran Church, Alden, MN, on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at 10:30 am with visitation an hour prior. There is lunch to follow in the downstairs of Redeemer Lutheran Church .
ALBERT LEA, MN
willmarradio.com

Fatal crashes reported in Scott, Blue Earth Counties

(Shakopee MN-) Two people were killed in separate traffic crashes in Minnesota yesterday. The state patrol says at 5:01 p.m. 80-year-old John Brooks of Bricelyn was killed when his car was hit by a pickup on I-90 in Blue Earth County. Brook's car then crossed the median and hit a motorhome with a family of 7 from Michigan on board. Three people in the motorhome suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
SHAKOPEE, MN
1520 The Ticket

Faribault Crash Victim Identified

The Minnesota State Patrol has identified the Faribault woman involved in a single vehicle accident that happened Monday morning on I-35 in Webster Township, Rice County. Rubi Orbe Linares, 38, was wearing her seat belt according to the State Patrol Report and the vehicle airbag did deploy. The State Patrol...
FARIBAULT, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minnesota State
Minnesota Obituaries
Albert Lea, MN
Obituaries
City
Albert Lea, MN
City
Porter, MN
myalbertlea.com

Alex Garcia

Alex Garcia, 48, of Albert Lea, MN passed away on June 19, 2022 at Mayo Methodist Hospital in Rochester, MN after a courageous four year battle with cancer. Funeral services will be held at 10AM on Friday, June 24th at Bayview/Freeborn Funeral Home. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be at Alden Cemetery, Alden MN.
ALBERT LEA, MN
KARE 11

Officials investigate suspicious death in southeast Minnesota

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. — Authorities are investigating a suspicious death last week in southeast Minnesota. In a press conference on Wednesday, Olmsted County officials said they received a call just before 6 p.m. Friday for a report of a possible dead body. The caller said they were mowing tall grass when they found what was believe to be a deceased person under a tarp in the area of County Road 2 and 70th Avenue Northeast in Haverhill Township, about 10 miles northeast of Rochester.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
myalbertlea.com

Barry Curtis Oberg

A visitation for Barry Curtis Oberg, 76, of Rochester, will begin at 9:00 a.m. on Monday, June 20, 2022, at Bonnerup Funeral Service, and go until the time of service. Funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Roger Fears officiating. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery with military honors provided by the Albert Lea Area Veterans. Please wear casual attire, as Barry would have wanted everyone to be comfortable.
ALBERT LEA, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
AM 1390 KRFO

Is It True That Dollar General in Byron, Minnesota Is Closed?

Is The Byron, Minnesota Dollar General Store Closing?. Some rumors were floating around social media today that a Dollar General store in a small town near Rochester, Minnesota was closing. The public first heard that the store was closing thanks to a Facebook post on the Spotted in Byron MN page that showed a note on the door that stated many individuals quit and "Store is closed...we do not know how long this store will be closed for". You can read the full note below.
BYRON, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Popular Pizza Joint In Rochester Looking For New Owner

A Rochester, Minnesota business that is known for some amazing customer service recently posted some sad news on Facebook. It's with bittersweet emotions that we have decided to sell our Rochester location!! It's located at 1105 7th St. N.W.(right behind Barlow Center) We are selling TURN KEY, with everything in working order!! We will remain open during this time!! Its been a great experience, THANK YOU ROCHESTER!! if interested, give us a call. - 5 Dollar Pizza Facebook Page.
ROCHESTER, MN
Bring Me The News

Body found under tarp in rural Olmsted County

A 28-year-old woman who'd been reported missing earlier this month was found dead under a tarp in rural Olmsted County last Friday. The death of Tia Mercedes Arleth is under investigation and considered suspicious, the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday. Deputies were called to County Road 2 and 70th...
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
lmgraphic.com

Worth County fair queen contestants

The Worth County Fair queen contest was held last Wednesday evening, June 15. Pictured above are the contestants and last year’s queen (L-R): Hayley Wallin (Miss Congeniality), Emma Davidson (2022 Worth Co. Fair Princess), Teagan Johnson (2022 Worth Co. Fair Queen), Marli Backhaus (2021 Worth Co. Fair Queen), Jayden Beland, Sydnee Lindeman and Neveaha Wicke.
WORTH COUNTY, IA
KEYC

28-year-old woman found dead in Olmsted County

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. (KTTC) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office and Rochester Police Department held a news conference Wednesday at the Rochester Government Center regarding a dead body found in Olmsted County. According to officials, the body of 28-year-old Tia Mercedes Arleth was found on Friday, June 17...
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Peak Energy Alert Issued For 65,000 Southeast Minnesota and Iowa Residents

Each seemingly small action can collectively make a big difference in the demand made on the electric grid. Temperatures around southeast Minnesota are in mid-90s with heat index readings in the triple digits. Because of this extreme heat, a peak energy alert has been issued. Members of Freeborn-Mower Electric Cooperative, MiEnergy Cooperative, People’s Energy Cooperative, and Heartland Power Cooperative are being asked to reduce electrical usage.
MINNESOTA STATE
KIMT

Seasonal flights from Rochester to Arizona and Florida to resume in December

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Sun Country Airlines says it will resume its nonstop flights from Rochester to Phoenix, Arizona, and Fort Myers, Florida, in December. “We are thrilled with the return of Sun Country’s convenient and affordable travel options to warm and sunny vacation destinations. We are grateful for the continued partnership that benefits the local traveler and our regional economy,” said John Reed, Rochester International Airport executive director.
ROCHESTER, MN
KEYC

Authorities arrest 3 in connection with Mankato drug investigation

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities arrested three people in connection with a drug investigation in Mankato on Tuesday. Agents with the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force executed a search warrant Tuesday on Eastport Drive as part of an ongoing methamphetamine distribution investigation. During the execution of the warrant, agents...
MANKATO, MN
myalbertlea.com

Awards given out for the Albert Lea Boys Tennis team

Back row: Jadon Betz (12), Jacob Luoma (8), Will Doppelhammer (8), Jack Doppelhammer (12), Adam Semple (12), Will Isaacson (11) Middle:Rachel Doppelhammer (10-manager), Alex Olson (12), Gunnar Hardison (9), Coach Runia-Bade. Front: Garang Dual (12), Gavin Nelson (12) Image 4- Award Winners: Cyrus Schmidt-JV Best At Net, Alex Olson-Varsity Best...
ALBERT LEA, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy