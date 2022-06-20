Kimberly Kay (Keesling) Porter

Gregory Edward Hitchcock, 74, passed away peacefully, after a courageous battle with lung cancer, on Tuesday, June 15th, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. Visitation will be held at Bayview Funeral Home, Albert Lea, MN, Tuesday, June 21, 2022 from 5:00-7:00 pm. A Celebration of Life service will be held at Redeemer Lutheran Church, Alden, MN, on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at 10:30 am with visitation an hour prior. There is lunch to follow in the downstairs of Redeemer Lutheran Church .
Comments / 2