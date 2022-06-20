Kimberly Kay (Keesling) Porter

Is The Byron, Minnesota Dollar General Store Closing?. Some rumors were floating around social media today that a Dollar General store in a small town near Rochester, Minnesota was closing. The public first heard that the store was closing thanks to a Facebook post on the Spotted in Byron MN page that showed a note on the door that stated many individuals quit and "Store is closed...we do not know how long this store will be closed for". You can read the full note below.

BYRON, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO