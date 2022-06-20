ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, TN

Shelby County Restaurant Scores June 14-20

By Stuart Rucker
WREG
WREG
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dgXsv_0gGBlqlZ00

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here .

Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.

Lowest:

El Patron Authentic Mexican Restaurant – 69
5811 Stage Road Bartlett, TN 38134
Violations include: employee eating in the kitchen, employee did not wash hands once returning to kitchen – only putting on gloves, no soap at hand washing sinks, raw chicken stored on shelf above raw shrimp and veggies, drink machine ice dispenser has pink slime present – must be washed, rinsed and sanitized, rice and beef stored under hot holding due to lack of space – rice temperature was 109 and beef was 119 degrees, unlabelled containers in cooler, flies present in kitchen and storage area, cheese dip container on floor of kitchen, scoops were left in food containers.

Playita Mexicana – 74
6194 Macon Rd. Memphis, TN 38134
Violations include: does not have shell shock tags for oysters (educated manager on shell shock tags – must keep them for at least 3 months), raw beef stored on top of onions and bell peppers, improper date marking – refried beans not labelled in cooler, consumer advisors posted on wall but not on menus, spray bottles not labelled by ware washing station, unlabelled food stored in cooler and storage area, food stored on floor of walk in freezer and cooler, uncovered food in reach-in coolers, drinks for bar stored on floor next to storage room, bowls and drinking cups used as scoops are stored in food containers.

McDonald’s – 73
2681 Frayser Blvd. Memphis, TN 38127
Violations include: Person in charge did not perform food safety monitoring of employees, record keeping not provided for cooler, food temps and TPHC (time as public health control – must be discarded within 4 hours) food items, employee drank from a cup and put on gloves without washing hands, employee cleaned prep table with wiping cloth and did not wash hands prior to returning to prep line, paper towels not provided, hand sink #2 not operating properly, old raw hamburgers under drawer were not discarded prior to inspection, TPHC food items not recorded – procedure not followed, condensation leak inside walk-in freezer, inaccurate walk-in cooler door thermometer, employees observed preparing food without hair restraints, dirty wiping cloths stored on prep tables, dirty interior of coolers and coffee makers, inoperable soap dispenser in men’s restroom, dirty and wet floor, dirty equipment, mops and broom stored on floor.

Mulan Asian Bistro East – 85
4698 Spottswood Ave. Memphis, TN 38117
Violations include: food stored on floor of cooler, raw meat improperly stored in walk-in, cutting boards need to be replaced throughout kitchen, thermometers needed in all coolers and freezers, dry goods and sauces need labelling, food in coolers and freezers must be covered, scoops left in dry goods, freezer needs defrosting, clean coolers, clean dry good containers, and facilities need cleaning.

100s:

AGC Learning Center LLC
2107 Alcy Rd. Memphis, TN 38114

Casablanca Restaurant
1707 Madison Ave. Memphis, TN 38104

CKC Inc. Pre-School
3759 Horn Lake Rd. Memphis, TN 38109

Horn Lake Road Day Care
3657 Horn Lake Rd. Memphis, TN 38109

MIFA – North Lake
5190 Wesley Park Bartlett, TN 38134

Staks Pancake Kitchen – Bar
7704 Poplar Ave. Germantown, TN 38138

Top Dawg
7396 Bayou Bend Cove Memphis, TN 38125

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 1

Related
localmemphis.com

Here's where to watch July 4th fireworks in the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you're looking for a nice place to watch the sky get lit up with fireworks on our nation's Independence Day, you have plenty of options in the Mid-South. Graceland's All-American 4th of July Weekend: Graceland will host several special events and parties on Saturday, July 2 from 5 p.m.-11 p.m. and on Sunday, July 3, from 10 a.m.-11:30 p.m. There will be Elvis-themed fireworks on July 3 and the Graceland Mansion will be lit in red, white and blue all weekend long.
MEMPHIS, TN
radionwtn.com

UTM Student To Compete For Miss Tennessee

Martin, Tenn.–Emily Pennington, a University of Tennessee at Martin student from McMinnville, will compete in the Miss Tennessee Scholarship Competition at 7 p.m., June 25, at the Cannon Center for the Performing Arts in Memphis. Preliminary competitions will be held Thursday and Friday of this week. The livestream is available for purchase at www.misstennessee.org.
TENNESSEE STATE
WATN Local Memphis

Why you might smell natural gas in some areas around Memphis and Shelby County Wednesday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MLGW is warning Mid-South residents there may be a smell in the air as work is done on some natural gas facilities Wednesday, June 22, 2022. MLGW said it will be performing maintenance involving mercaptan Wednesday. Mercaptan is the chemical odorant added to natural gas, which gives it the rotten egg/sulfur smell. It’s added so gas can be easily detected.
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Food & Drinks
Shelby County, TN
Government
Memphis, TN
Government
City
Mcdonald, TN
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
County
Shelby County, TN
Memphis, TN
Lifestyle
City
Memphis, TN
Tennessee State
Tennessee Restaurants
Memphis, TN
Restaurants
Shelby County, TN
Lifestyle
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
Memphis, TN
Food & Drinks
WREG

Residents in South Memphis neighborhood fed up with dumping problem

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – – Residents in a South Memphis neighborhood are fed up with an ongoing illegal dumping problem. There are piles of trash, tires and even furniture sitting in a ditch on West Hollyford near Ball Road.  Clint Davis lives around the corner. “They’re dumping their trash right out here in public view and […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Serenity Towers making ‘substantial progress’, attorney says

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A judge said the tax-payer-funded Serenity Towers is moving in the right direction as they work to improve living conditions. In Environmental Court Wednesday, attorney Ben Sissman said his client has crews working around the clock to fix the broken A/C units at Serenity Towers. “We’re making substantial progress,” Sissman said. As of […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Damien Echols of ‘West Memphis 3’ back in court

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — It has been almost 30 years since the bodies of three boys were found naked and hog-tied in West Memphis. One of the men sent to prison for the crime will be back in court Thursday to clear his name. Damien Echols was just 18 years old when police charged him […]
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
WREG

Thrive Memphis offers activities for those with disabilities

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We believe good news belongs on TV and the internet. That is why every Tuesday, as part of our Community Changers series, we connect you with everyday people and their organizations making Memphis better. This week, we caught up with a group that focuses on what people can do instead of what […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Mexican Food#Restaurant Info#Good Food#Hamburgers#Food Safety#Wash Hands#Food Drink#Tn 38134 Violations
localmemphis.com

Highway 51 in Millington cleared after brush fire

MILLINGTON, Tenn. — UPDATE: The Shelby County Fire Department confirmed the brush fire was knocked down at 7:19 p.m. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ The Shelby County Fire Department (SCFD) and Millington Fire Department are fighting a 10-acre brush fire near Hwy 51 and Fite Road in Millington, according to SCFD. The fire...
MILLINGTON, TN
WREG

One dead after shooting in West Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was shot and killed in West Memphis, Arkansas Tuesday night. West Memphis police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound on the 1600 block of East Barton just before 10 p.m. The victim, later identified as Chartarious Jones, was pronounced dead at the...
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
actionnews5.com

Well-known Memphis politician Pete Aviotti dies at age 88

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A native Memphian who made his mark in the cotton business and then city politics has died at 88 years old. Pete Aviotti was a key player at Dunavant Enterprises when Memphian Billy Dunavant became the biggest cotton merchant on earth. After cotton, Aviotti helped start...
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
actionnews5.com

Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Memphis, according to Tripadvisor

(Stacker) - What’s clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness. Memphis features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new...
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Mumpower: More state involvement possible with Shelby County Clerk's Office

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The state of Tennessee is now getting involved in the problems facing the Shelby County Clerk's Office. We've been reporting on the accusations flying back and forth about who's responsible for the long delays in mailing out license plates and tags to car owners, forcing thousands of them to drive around on expired tags even after they've paid for them.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Fire engulfs condo in Germantown

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — The Germantown Fire Department battled a large fire at a condo on Park Trail Drive and Farmington Boulevard in Germantown, near Cameron Brown Park Monday. Germantown and Shelby County firefighters fought the blaze, which fully engulfed one unit and heavily damaged a connecting unit. Germantown Fire...
GERMANTOWN, TN
WREG

TDOT addresses tire-eating potholes, road conditions

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you have driven down many of the highways and interstates in Memphis or across the state of Tennessee, the one thing you probably can not avoid are potholes. They are a common occurrence brought on by our intense summer heat and the cold weather of earlier this year. However, the Tennessee […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Rising Memphis-area rent may be here to stay

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In Memphis and across the nation, call it a sign of the time for tenants as rent increases and soars through the roof. Carter Group Realtors manages about 50 apartment units. Owner Steven R. Ford said he knows many Memphians are struggling and they have avoided passing on excessive rent hikes. “When […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG

34K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy