Shelby County Restaurant Scores June 14-20

Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.

Lowest:

El Patron Authentic Mexican Restaurant – 69

5811 Stage Road Bartlett, TN 38134

Violations include: employee eating in the kitchen, employee did not wash hands once returning to kitchen – only putting on gloves, no soap at hand washing sinks, raw chicken stored on shelf above raw shrimp and veggies, drink machine ice dispenser has pink slime present – must be washed, rinsed and sanitized, rice and beef stored under hot holding due to lack of space – rice temperature was 109 and beef was 119 degrees, unlabelled containers in cooler, flies present in kitchen and storage area, cheese dip container on floor of kitchen, scoops were left in food containers.

Playita Mexicana – 74

6194 Macon Rd. Memphis, TN 38134

Violations include: does not have shell shock tags for oysters (educated manager on shell shock tags – must keep them for at least 3 months), raw beef stored on top of onions and bell peppers, improper date marking – refried beans not labelled in cooler, consumer advisors posted on wall but not on menus, spray bottles not labelled by ware washing station, unlabelled food stored in cooler and storage area, food stored on floor of walk in freezer and cooler, uncovered food in reach-in coolers, drinks for bar stored on floor next to storage room, bowls and drinking cups used as scoops are stored in food containers.

McDonald’s – 73

2681 Frayser Blvd. Memphis, TN 38127

Violations include: Person in charge did not perform food safety monitoring of employees, record keeping not provided for cooler, food temps and TPHC (time as public health control – must be discarded within 4 hours) food items, employee drank from a cup and put on gloves without washing hands, employee cleaned prep table with wiping cloth and did not wash hands prior to returning to prep line, paper towels not provided, hand sink #2 not operating properly, old raw hamburgers under drawer were not discarded prior to inspection, TPHC food items not recorded – procedure not followed, condensation leak inside walk-in freezer, inaccurate walk-in cooler door thermometer, employees observed preparing food without hair restraints, dirty wiping cloths stored on prep tables, dirty interior of coolers and coffee makers, inoperable soap dispenser in men’s restroom, dirty and wet floor, dirty equipment, mops and broom stored on floor.

Mulan Asian Bistro East – 85

4698 Spottswood Ave. Memphis, TN 38117

Violations include: food stored on floor of cooler, raw meat improperly stored in walk-in, cutting boards need to be replaced throughout kitchen, thermometers needed in all coolers and freezers, dry goods and sauces need labelling, food in coolers and freezers must be covered, scoops left in dry goods, freezer needs defrosting, clean coolers, clean dry good containers, and facilities need cleaning.

100s:

AGC Learning Center LLC

2107 Alcy Rd. Memphis, TN 38114

Casablanca Restaurant

1707 Madison Ave. Memphis, TN 38104

CKC Inc. Pre-School

3759 Horn Lake Rd. Memphis, TN 38109

Horn Lake Road Day Care

3657 Horn Lake Rd. Memphis, TN 38109

MIFA – North Lake

5190 Wesley Park Bartlett, TN 38134

Staks Pancake Kitchen – Bar

7704 Poplar Ave. Germantown, TN 38138

Top Dawg

7396 Bayou Bend Cove Memphis, TN 38125

