ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Passenger killed after car hits tow truck on Lodge Freeway in Detroit

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KQyNl_0gGBlUXh00

Northbound M-10 The Lodge is back open at Grand River in Detroit after a deadly crash early this morning.

According to Michigan State Police, a two truck was partially blocking the right lane and had its emergency lights activated while it assisted a broken down vehicle on the shoulder.

While the tow truck was parked, a 40-year-old Detroit man was traveling north in the right lane and hit the left rear corner of the tow truck.

Police say the passenger, a 36-year-old woman from Westland, was killed in the crash. The driver and tow truck operator were not hurt.

The freeway was closed for several hours while police investigated the crash. Police say impairment appears to be a factor.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox2detroit.com

Woman killed in fire at Midtown Detroit apartment

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A woman died Wednesday morning in a fire in Detroit's Midtown. Crews were called to an eight-story apartment building in the 100 block of Parsons around 4:20 a.m. for a fire in a fifth floor unit. The victim was declared dead at the scene. Her husband,...
DETROIT, MI
WKHM

Victim Identified In Fatal Wamplers Lake Rd Car Accident

JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Shortly before 4 pm on Tuesday, June 21st, Deputies from the Jackson County Office of the Sheriff along with Jackson Community Ambulance and the Cambridge Fire and Rescue Service responded to a two-vehicle fatal traffic crash. The crash occurred on Wamplers Lake Road near Wellwood Road in Norvell Township.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Accidents
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Detroit, MI
City
Westland, MI
Detroit, MI
Accidents
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
deadlinedetroit.com

Mother of 3 killed in I-94 crash fell asleep at wheel after overnight shift

A mother driving home from an overnight shift at FedEx in Romulus reportedly fell asleep and caused a head-on crash that killed her and the driver of another vehicle. The crash on Westbound I-94 at Beech Daly closed the freeway from 8:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m Tuesday, according to The Detroit News. A preliminary investigation by Michigan State Police, the paper reported, showed a sedan crashed into a pickup truck in the freeway's left lane and the truck crashed into a semi in the center lane.
CBS Detroit

Detroit Police Seek Suspects In Drive-By Shooting That Killed 1 Person, Injured Others

(CBS DETROIT) – Police are searching for suspects that fired shots into a crowd at a gathering, killing one person and injuring others. The incident happened on Sunday, June 19, at about 10:15 p.m. in the area of Healy and Stockton. The unknown suspects were in a white Chrysler mini-van when they fired shots into a crowd at a gathering and then fled the scene. Five victims were struck, and one 24-year-old man was fatally wounded. Another 24-year-old man was listed in critical condition at a local hospital and is still being treated for his injuries. In addition to this, a 19-year-old man, a 29-year-old man, and a 31-year-old woman were treated for minor injuries and released from the hospital. If anyone recognizes this vehicle, or has any information pertaining to this crime, contact the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.  
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Two Killed In Traffic Crash That Caused Car Fire On I-94 At Telegraph In Taylor

(CBS DETROIT) – Two people have died after a serious traffic crash caused a car fire on I-94 at Telegraph. MSP troopers received reports of the crash at about 7:55 a.m. The fire happened on westbound I-94 near Beech Daly in Taylor. An investigation by MSP troopers revealed that a semi-truck driver was in the center lane and a pickup driver was in the left lane when the driver of a second vehicle struck the pickup driver and sent the pickup into the semi-truck. The sedan and pickup came to rest on the left shoulder/ditch and caught fire. The semi also came to rest on...
TAYLOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit police want help finding hit-and-run suspect, officials say

DETROIT – The Detroit Police Department’s 10th Precinct says they need assistance identifying a female driving a gray Honda involved in a hit-and-run. The incident happened on Hamilton and Webb officials say. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Departments 10th Precinct at 313-326-5155. Check...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tow Truck#Michigan State Police#Traffic Accident
CBS Detroit

Police Search For Suspect Who Shot 41-Year-Old Man At Detroit Gas Station

(CBS DETROIT) – Police are searching for a suspect who shot a 41-year-old man during a verbal altercation at a gas station in Detroit. According to police, the suspect is described as a man, last seen wearing a white T-shirt, ripped blue jeans, and ‘Converse’ sneakers. | Credit: Detroit Police Department The shooting happened on Monday, June 20, at about 4 p.m. at a gas station, located in the 8900 block of Puritan. During a verbal altercation, the suspect fired shots, striking the victim, who was then transported to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. According to police, the suspect is described as a man, last seen wearing a white T-shirt, ripped blue jeans, and ‘Converse’ sneakers. If anyone recognizes this suspect or has any information pertaining to this crime, contact the Detroit Police Department’s Twelfth Precinct at 313-596-1240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.  
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Woman Falls Off Pedal Bar, Run Over In Downtown Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) – A woman was injured Monday night after being run over by a pedal bar in downtown Detroit. The woman was on The Michigan Pedaler, according to WDIV. The pedal bar was right outside of Comerica Park when she fell off of it. Police say she fell underneath the pedal bar and got run over by it. The woman was taken away in an ambulance but was alert and conscious. No other information has been released at this time. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.  
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Crime Stoppers Offering $2,500 Reward For Information After Willie Hawkins Pulled From Burning Car In Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) – Police are seeking tips as they search for a suspect connected to the death of Willie Hawkins on Detroit’s west side. Hawkins was fatally shot on Saturday, May 7. Police say he fled the actual scene of the incident and was found in a Ford Edge, where officers pulled him from the burning vehicle. According to officials, the incident happened at the intersection of Woodrow Wilson and Virginia Park. All tips will remain anonymous and rewards will be paid when tips lead to an arrest. To submit a tip, call 1-800-SPEAK-UP or visit www.1800speakup.org. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
fox2detroit.com

Deputies link man who exposed self to woman on trail to Washtenaw County home invasions

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man who exposed himself to a woman on a Washtenaw County trail is linked to other exposures and home invasions, authorities said. The Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office received a call around 10 p.m. Sunday from a woman who said she was walking on the Border-to-Border Trail in Dexter Township when a man came up behind her and exposed himself. The victim said the man tried to stop her from leaving, but she escaped and called police to provide a description.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
nbc25news.com

PHOTOS: Crews battle large fire in Flint

FLINT, Mich. - Firefighters worked hard to Tuesday afternoon to put out a large blaze. The fire started around 2:00 p.m. on S. Averill Ave. near Court St. Stay with Mid-Michigan NOW for updates.
FLINT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Shootings at Detroit apartment, Krainz Park leave 1 dead and 3 wounded

DETROIT (FOX 2) - One person was killed and three others were wounded in a shooting at a Detroit park Sunday. According to police, shootings at two separate locations happened within minutes of each other - one at a housing development on Healy Avenue and the other in Krainz Park, which is across from the property.
DETROIT, MI
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

25K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wxyz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy