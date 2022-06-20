4 inmates escape from federal prison satellite camp in Virginia

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Pennsylvania woman has been arrested for allegedly burning and killing her husband on Thursday. WHP-TV said Susquehanna Township police were called out to a home around 5 a.m. on June 16 after they received a call from Evelyn Henderson, 66. She allegedly told the dispatcher that she found her husband dead and believed he killed himself by burning himself, according to court records obtained by WHP-TV.

