Chalmette, LA

Fuel spill in Chalmette says parish officials

By Kenny Kuhn
WWL-AMFM
 3 days ago

St. Bernard Parish officials say a sheen of a fuel spill is spotted in the 40 Arpent Canal.

The sheen and smell of fuel can be seen and smelled from Bartolo Drive in Meraux to Volpe Drive in Chalmette.

“It is apparent that all drainage canals north of Judge Perez from Valero to Val Reiss Park have been affected,” said parish officials in a news release.

At this time Parish officials are asking everyone to stay away from the 40 Arpent Canal and all nearby canals in the affected area.

Parish officials including the fire department and OEP are working with all agencies to identify the source and rectify the issue as soon as possible,” said the news release.

