Gas prices cool off slightly, still above $5 a gallon

Drivers will see even more orange barrels on area roadways this week. The St. Clair County Road Commission announcing that a paving project will begin next week on Wales Center Road in Wales Township. Work will include reshaping the road base and applying new asphalt to a section of Wales Center road between Smiths Creek Road and Lambs Road. Phase one of the project will result in a full road closure and posted detour. Local traffic will be allowed access within the construction zone however local residents are encouraged to plan for delays. Phase one of Construction is expected to be completed by June 30th, 2022. The $1,045,000 project is being funded by the St. Clair County Road Commission and work will be performed by Ace-Saginaw Paving Company.

WALES TOWNSHIP, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO