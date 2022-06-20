ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Huron, MI

Gas prices cool off slightly, still above $5 a gallon

wphm.net
 2 days ago

The price of a gallon of gasoline in Michigan, has dropped. AAA of Michigan is...

www.wphm.net

Comments / 0

Related
wphm.net

Port Huron’s newest hotel welcomes first overnight guests

Downtown Port Huron’s only hotel is now open for reservations. CityFlatsHotel located inside the former Michigan National Bank Building at Water and Military Streets officially opened Monday. Chuck Reid, president of Charter House Innovations gave WPHM a tour of the new hotel ahead of its grand opening celebration. “This...
PORT HURON, MI
wphm.net

Military Street Bridge currently closed

UPDATE: The bridge has reopened as of 8:15am this morning. The Military Street Bridge in Downtown Port Huron is currently closed to through traffic. Those wishing to cross the Black River will need to use 7th or 10th streets instead. The bridge is currently in the down position and barricades are placed on either side. We are awaiting word from MDOT regarding the bridge’s closure and when it might reopen.
PORT HURON, MI
wphm.net

Paving work begins on Wales Center road

Drivers will see even more orange barrels on area roadways this week. The St. Clair County Road Commission announcing that a paving project will begin next week on Wales Center Road in Wales Township. Work will include reshaping the road base and applying new asphalt to a section of Wales Center road between Smiths Creek Road and Lambs Road. Phase one of the project will result in a full road closure and posted detour. Local traffic will be allowed access within the construction zone however local residents are encouraged to plan for delays. Phase one of Construction is expected to be completed by June 30th, 2022. The $1,045,000 project is being funded by the St. Clair County Road Commission and work will be performed by Ace-Saginaw Paving Company.
WALES TOWNSHIP, MI
wphm.net

RESA’s Miller announces retirement, replacement

St. Clair County Regional Education Service Agency is announcing the retirement of it’s current superintendent and also announcing his successor. Dr. Kevin Miller will be retiring in December of this year after six years of leading RESA. Taking his place will be Brenda Tenniswood, currently the Director of Education Services for the agency. Tenniswood has been with RESA since 2015 and oversees instruction, curriculum, and assessment practices. The RESA Board of Education is expected to approve Tenniswood’s contract at their July meeting.
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Traverse City, MI
Traffic
City
Traverse City, MI
City
Detroit, MI
Port Huron, MI
Traffic
City
Port Huron, MI
Local
Michigan Traffic
wphm.net

County names new medical officer, health director

It’s a change in leadership at the St. Clair County Health Department. After voting earlier this year to split the county’s medical health officer position into two, commissioners have hired two individuals who will share the current duties of Dr. Annette Mercatante. Liz King, nursing supervisor at the...
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy