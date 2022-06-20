19-year-old arrested after man found dead in Braddock home

Allegheny County Police is investigating the death of a 19-year-old man in Braddock over the weekend.

Crews were called to the 500 block of 14th St. on Sunday at around 1:35 p.m. in response to a reported shooting.

When first responders arrived, they found a 19-year-old dead inside the residence. Officials were able to detain a 19-year-old suspect during the investigation.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

