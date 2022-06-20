ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Modesto, CA

Modesto Police Nab Gun and Ammunition Thief

Cover picture for the articleThe Modesto Police Department reports that on Sunday morning, they responded to Turners Outdoorsman for a break-in. The incident occurred...

CBS Sacramento

Suspect Seen Hanging Out Car Window, Shooting At Other Car In Mountain House Arrested

MOUNTAIN HOUSE (CBS13) – A man who was allegedly caught on camera hanging out the back passenger side of a car and shooting at another vehicle in Mountain House has been arrested. The incident happened early Sunday afternoon near Heritage Drive and Prosperity Street. Several people called to report seeing someone with a gun hanging out the window, shooting at another vehicle. No injuries were ever reported, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office says. Later, detectives were able to identify the alleged gunman as a man named Jerome Ward. Detectives also believe that the shooting stemmed from some sort of domestic violence disturbance. On Monday, the alleged driver in the incident – 36-year-old Shelvin Walker – was arrested after a traffic stop. The next day, Ward was arrested along the 2900 block of Cushing Court in Stockton. He’s now facing charges of assault with a firearm on a person, false imprisonment, criminal threats, violation of probation, being a felon in possession of a weapon, and other gun charges.
MOUNTAIN HOUSE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Arrests Made In Separate Violent Assaults At El Pescadero Park In Tracy

TRACY (CBS13) — Two arrests were made this week in connection to two separate violent assaults that occurred just weeks apart at the same Tracy park. Aaron James Mears, 28, was arrested Tuesday as the suspect in a June 2 assault at El Pescadero Park that left a man in critical condition, the Tracy Police Department said. The victim in that assault was a 43-year-old Tracy resident who was hospitalized for several days but has since been released. Mears was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on an attempted murder charge. On Wednesday, Tracy police announced the arrest of Deandre Goodman, 27,...
TRACY, CA
turlockcitynews.com

Man Arrested on Felony Warrant and Drug Sale Charges

At about 1:29 am Monday morning, a Turlock Police officer near the intersection of North First Street and Florence Street, Turlock, made contact with a suspicious vehicle whose occupants had just been seen walking away from the area of a prowler in a backyard call. The officer made contact with...
eastcountytoday.net

Violent Carjacking Leads to Arrests by Livermore Police

On June 20, 2022, around 8:50 p.m., Livermore Police responded to a report of an armed carjacking that occurred at the 3000 block of West Jack London Boulevard. When officers arrived, they spoke to the victim who was practicing parking and driving his father’s gray Honda Odyssey. His father...
LIVERMORE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Suspect In Modesto, San Jose Homicides Dead After Being Shot By Police

MODESTO (CBS13) — Authorities say the suspect in a homicide in both Modesto and San Jose on Tuesday has died after he was shot by police. The Modesto Police Department said, around 9:20 p.m., officers responded to the 500 block of Ramsey Drive after a juvenile called 911 to report that their mom had been shot. A woman with gunshot wounds was then found by officers outside of a home. That woman – later identified as 29-year-old Michelle Rose Gonzales – was soon pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Wednesday morning, Modesto police announced that the suspect had led California Highway Patrol...
MODESTO, CA
FOX40

Modesto homicide victim identified by mother

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — At 9:20 p.m. on Tuesday, the Modesto Police Department said they reported to the 500 block of Ramsey Drive that resulted in a homicide investigation of a 29-year-old female. Michelle Gonzales, 29, was identified as the victim of the Modesto homicide by her mother Annette Meras. The San Jose Police Department […]
MODESTO, CA
turlockcitynews.com

Carjacker Arrested Within Ten Minutes of Call

At about 7:21 pm Thursday evening, the Turlock Police Department was dispatched to a reported armed robbery that had just occurred at Broadway Park, 501 North Broadway, Turlock, after a man had just approached another man, held him at gunpoint, and taken his vehicle. Officers immediately began searching the area...
TURLOCK, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Police Investigating Robbery in Danville After Gunfire Exchanged

At around 5:48 p.m. on Tuesday, June 21, Danville Police received notification of shots fired on Hartford Road in Danville between Rutherford Drive and Camino Amigo. Police advised residents to avoid the area. Several suspects attempted to rob four residents who had just parked their vehicle on the 200 block...
DANVILLE, CA
crimevoice.com

Gang Member on Probation Arrested with Firearm & Narcotics

Originally published as a Merced Police Department Facebook post – Merced – Merced PD Gang Unit arrests gang member in possession of a firearm and narcotics during a probation search. On June 11th, 2022 at approximately 4:29 PM, The Merced Police Department’s Gang Violence Suppression Unit conducted a Probation...
MERCED, CA
FOX40

Arrest made in Placer County homicide of Sacramento man

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said they have made an arrest in connection with a March 20 homicide on Palladay Road. Sopheap Om, 44, of Stockton was arrested as a suspect in the homicide of Fred Cornacchioli, 53, of Sacramento on Palladay Road and Dyer Lane in Elverta, according to […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Caught on Camera: Brazen Robbery in Middle of Southland Mall in Hayward

Hayward police are seeking the public’s help after a brazen robbery was caught on camera. The incident occurred Saturday morning in the middle of the Southland Mall and has some saying it’s another anti-Asian hate crime. The video showed the commotion that followed the attack. It reveals the...
modestogov.com

Police Investigate Tuesday Night Homicide

On Tuesday, at approximately 9:20 p.m., patrol officers responded to the 500 block of Ramsey Drive after a call came in from a juvenile stating their mom had been shot. When officers arrived they located the victim, 29-year-old Michelle Rose Gonzales, suffering from gunshot wounds outside of her home. Michelle succumbed to her injuries at the scene.
ABC10

Police investigate deadly shooting in Modesto

MODESTO, Calif. — Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in Modesto Tuesday night, officials said. Few details about the incident are available at this time, but a Watch Commander for the Modesto Police Department confirmed with ABC10 that a shooting happened on the 500 block of Ramsey Drive around 9:20 p.m.
MODESTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Hit-And-Run Traps Baby Inside Overturned Truck, Modesto Police Search For Driver

MODESTO (CBS13) — Good Samaritans rushed to a hit-and-run scene in Modesto over the weekend to find the engine still running and the driver who was hit calling for help. The Modesto Police Department said the collision happened Saturday morning at the intersection of High Street and Cedar Avenue. The department says the suspect sped westbound on Cedar Avenue approaching High Street before running the stop sign. At last check, a department spokesperson told CSB13 there have been no arrests. Investigators are still looking for the driver. “It seems that this particular intersection right here is a magnet for bad driving,” said Nick...

