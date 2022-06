Highs Wednesday were in the mid 90s to 100. Some showers and storms beginning to pop on the Northshore moving South out of Mississippi. Rain will dissipate as lose heating of the day. Lows drop into the mid 70s to low 80s. Highs mid 90s to 100. Heat advisory posted 10 AM-7 PM Thursday. Another advisory likely Friday and another on Saturday. Some daily afternoon storms are possible with brief locally heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds. More storms forecast Sunday, so not as hot. Weak front gets closer next week giving us better rain chances, so not as hot.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO