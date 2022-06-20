ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Flour millers anticipate ample supply of wheat in Illinois

By By Daniel Grant
Daily Leader
Daily Leader
 3 days ago
Flour millers should have an ample supply of quality wheat in the state this season, based on findings of the Southern Illinois Wheat Tour.

The annual tour, hosted by the Illinois Wheat Association (IWA), projected an average yield of 68.56 bushels per acre, but more importantly, generally low insect and disease pressure at this point.

“The yield is obviously important for the farmers,” said Mark Miller, plant manager of Mennel Milling in Mount Olive and IWA board member. “As a flour miller, we’re looking for quality, good test weights, milling yield, low vomitoxin and good falling numbers (which reflect the starch content).”

Miller started working in the industry in 1982 and recently reached a 40-year milestone. Mennel Milling, one of five wheat mills in the state, opened in 1876.

He anticipates an ample supply of wheat in Illinois this year.

“There’s a lot of competition in this market,” Miller said. “But there’s enough wheat grown that we can all get what we need. We’ve got a good draw.”

Soft red wheat processed at Mennel goes into everything from pancake flour, Aldi’s toaster pastries and French’s fried onions to Pillsbury biscuits and cookie dough.

“We’ve got a wide variety of products that we’re in,” Miller said. “That’s probably one of the things not well known about us is all the different products we’re in.”

Dave DeVore, grain merchandiser for Siemer Milling in Teutopolis, established in 1882, also looks for an adequate supply of wheat this harvest.

USDA projects Illinois farmers will harvest 50,000 more acres this year compared to 2021, with total production in the state pegged at 49.5 million bushels, up about 1.3 million from a year ago.

“I think (the tour) kind of went as expected from talking to farmers,” DeVore said. “Everybody thought wheat looked pretty good, and I’d agree with that.

“I don’t know that it’s a record-breaker. But it’s a pretty good crop.”

The key between now and harvest hinges on the weather to avoid any type of major disease outbreak in the crop.

This story was distributed through a cooperative project between Illinois Farm Bureau and the Illinois Press Association. For more food and farming news, visit FarmWeekNow.com.

