ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man shot and killed at Delridge homeless camp

By KIRO 7 News Staff
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sjHMb_0gGBiElw00
Fatal shooting in Seattle's Delridge neighborhood Medics from the Seattle Fire Department arrived and declared the man dead at the scene. (KIRO 7 News)

SEATTLE — A man is dead after an overnight shooting at an encampment in Seattle’s Delridge neighborhood, according to Seattle police.

Emergency dispatchers received a call at 12:20 a.m. Monday reporting someone had been shot at a homeless camp near 26th Avenue Southwest and Southwest Juneau Street.

Officers arrived and found a man with significant injuries. Medics from the Seattle Fire Department arrived and declared the man dead at the scene.

SPD’s Crime Scene Investigation Unit processed the crime scene for evidence.

Homicide detectives will continue to investigate.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 11

Related
FOX 28 Spokane

Three children shot in Kirkland, Washington residence, suspect at large

KIRKLAND, Wash. – Two teenagers and a 5-year-old child were found with gunshot wounds in a Kirkland residence Wednesday and the suspected shooter is still at large. Police received the shots fired report on Tuesday night around 11 p.m. They responded to a home at the 11700 block of NE 150th Place in the Kingsgate area.
KIRKLAND, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

1 injured in stabbing in Capitol Hill area

SEATTLE — One person was injured in a stabbing in Seattle’s Capitol Hill area Wednesday night. Police were called to the area near 14th Avenue and East Union Street. The victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center and the extent of their injuries is unknown. Police searched for...
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seattle Police Department#Shooting#Homicide Detectives#Violent Crime#Delridge#Spd#Cox Media Group
KIRO 7 Seattle

Shooting near Wallingford playground leaves 2 dead

SEATTLE — Two people are dead after a shooting in the Wallingford neighborhood of Seattle. At 1 a.m. on Tuesday, the Seattle Police Department tweeted that officers were investigating a shooting that had left at least one person injured. When a KIRO 7 News crew arrived at the crime...
SEATTLE, WA
capitolhillseattle.com

No reported signs of foul play as body found in tent in Volunteer Park — UPDATE

A work crew cleaned out an encampment in Volunteer Park Tuesday. The area had been taped off an marked as a biohazard after a bod was found dead at the camp last week. According to East Precinct and Seattle Fire radio updates, a dead body was found inside the tent beneath a tree along the park trail just east of the Seattle Asian Art Museum.
SEATTLE, WA
US News and World Report

Man Killed in Seattle Shooting

SEATTLE (AP) — Authorities say a man was fatally shot at a homeless encampment in Seattle. The Seattle Times reports police became aware of the shooting in the early hours of Monday when a 911 call at 12:20 a.m. reported someone had been shot at an encampment in West Seattle.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Suspects arrested in connection with dozens of car prowls at Eastside trailhead

KING COUNTY, Wash. — Three suspects have been arrested in connection with dozens of car prowls at the Coal Creek trailhead, the Bellevue Police Department said. In a joint operation, Bellevue police and King County deputies arrested Jhonny Taylor and Dominique Callier. Both are facing 12 felony charges after using a window punch to break into cars and steal credit cards to buy or attempt to buy gift cards, police said.
KING COUNTY, WA
US News and World Report

Inquest Begins in Fatal Police Shooting of Pregnant Mother

SEATTLE (AP) — Five years ago, two Seattle police officers responded to a report of a burglary at an apartment complex. The caller was a 30-year-old Black mother, Charleena Lyles, who had long lived with mental illness and was known to police. Within minutes, the officers, Jason Anderson and...
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

2 dead, 1 hurt in Everett shooting

EVERETT, Wash. — Two men are dead and another was hurt in a shooting Monday afternoon at an Everett house, police said. Officers were called after 4 p.m. to the 2000 block of Lexington Avenue for reports of multiple people shot inside a house. When police arrived at the...
EVERETT, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man in critical condition after Everett shooting

A shooting in Everett left a man in critical condition on Sunday, according to the Everett Police Department. At around 9 a.m. on June 19, officers responded to a report of a shooting near Colby Avenue and 44th Street Southeast in a parking area. When officers arrived, they found a...
EVERETT, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
99K+
Followers
115K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy