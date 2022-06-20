Shooting At Washington, D.C. Juneteenth Event Kills Teen

The search continues for a the shooter after a 15-year-old boy, two adults and a police officer were shot in Washington, D.C.

It happened at a downtown Juneteenth celebration on Sunday that had not been approved by the city.

Police say an “incident or fight” broke out at around 6 p.m., causing the crowd of people to disperse shortly before officers shut the event down.

Officers say the shooting began as first responders were attempting to help people who were hurt while running from the event.

The 15-year-old boy died as a result of the shooting.

Others who were shot during the incident were all sent to the hospital where they are reportedly in stable condition.

Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser offered condolences to the family whose son was killed and shared concerns over crowd control issues and the presence of guns in heavily populated, public areas.