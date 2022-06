The Detroit Tigers traded outfielder Trayce Thompson to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday, according to sources, as Dodgers star outfielder Mookie Betts landed on the injured list with a cracked right rib. Upon learning Betts will miss at least a couple weeks, the Dodgers began searching for a right-handed bat as a short-term replacement in the outfield. He suffered the injury in the first inning of last Wednesday's game. ...

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO