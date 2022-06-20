ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookline, MA

Will Zalatoris 'hurt' by 2nd-place finish at U.S. Open, 'waiting turn' for major

By Alex Butler
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4feU8s_0gGBgaUs00

June 20 (UPI) -- Will Zalatoris was "hurt" by his third career second-place finish at a golf major championship, but will keep "waiting his turn" for a victory, he told reporters after his heartbreaking loss at the 2022 U.S. Open.

Zalatoris, 25, carded a 1-under par 69 over his final 18 holes Sunday at The Country Club in Brookline, Mass. He shared the lead with eventual winning Matt Fitzpatrick through three rounds, but finished one stroke back of the Englishman at the third major of the season.

"I'm not happy with finishing second," Zalatoris told reporters. "The comfort level is there, especially now that I know I can do this.

"I just keep having to wait my turn. ... This one hurts, in particular, pretty hard. But it's motivating. I gotta keep doing what I'm doing. I know we are going to get one sooner or later."

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who tied Zalatoris for second, was the first of the Top 3 players to enter the clubhouse. He was 3-under par over his final 18 and carded a 5-under 275 through four rounds.

Fitzpatrick missed a chance to push his lead to two strokes on No. 17 and found the bunker with a drive on No. 18. He went on to two-putt for par. Zalatoris then failed on his attempt to send the tournament to a playoff when he just missed a long birdie with his final putt, which gave Fitzpatrick the title.

Zalatoris put his hands to his head and crouched in disappointment after the heartbreaking miss.

"I battled like crazy," Zalatoris said. "Considering where I drove it today, the fact that I was under par was pretty nice. I thought I made a lot of nice putts just to keep myself in it."

Zalatoris also finished second in last month's PGA Championship. He finished one stroke back of winner Justin Thomas after a three-hole playoff at that tournament. He also finished one stroke behind winner Hideki Matsuyama at the 2021 Masters Tournament.

Zalatoris said he struggled with sporadic shots out of the tee box and faced tough uphill approaches and fast greens throughout the weekend in Brookline. He also said he didn't regret how he played, but it "stings" to have three runner-up finishes.

"I'd pay a lot of money for an inch and a half and I'd probably be a three-time major champion," Zalatoris said.

Zalatoris owns eight Top 10 finishes this season on the PGA Tour. He climbed to No. 8 in the FedExCup standings and from No. 14 to No. 12 in the Official World Golf Ranking.

Fitzpatrick is tied with Zalatoris with eight Top 10 finishes. He climbed from No. 28 to No. 10 in the FedExCup standings and from No. 18 to No. 10 in the Official World Golf Ranking.

Scheffler and Thomas own a Tour-best nine Top 10 finishes this season.

The PGA Tour schedule continues with the Travelers Championship from Thursday through Sunday at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Conn. The rival LIV Golf Series Invitational Series will hold its second event from June 30 to July 2 near Portland, Ore.

Matt Fitzpatrick wins U.S. Open golf championship

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Gary Player urges US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick to avoid ‘poison’ of modern-day coaching

Nine-time major winner Gary Player has urged new US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick not to change his game in the wake of his major breakthrough as others who have “can’t play any more”.The outspoken 86-year-old claims there are at least a dozen recent major winners who have no chance of being successful on the biggest stage again as they have been “poisoned” by modern-day coaching methods in an attempt to get to the next level.Player highlighted Bryson DeChambeau, who has been pushing the boundaries of distance off the tee, winning just once on the PGA Tour since his 2020...
GOLF
Yardbarker

Scottie Scheffler sets single-season PGA Tour money record

Matt Fitzpatrick won the 2022 U.S. Open, but Scottie Scheffler still snagged a little bit of the spotlight for setting the record for most money earned in a single PGA Tour season. The 25-year-old pro banked $1.56 million after coming in second place at the Open, bringing his current season...
GOLF
ClutchPoints

Rory McIlroy’s stunned reaction to Brooks Koepka LIV Golf Decision ahead of Travelers Championship

Brooks Koepka became the latest player to walk back his previous statements and agree to join LIV Golf, despite having stated his intentions to remain on the PGA Tour. That didn’t sit too well with Rory McIlroy, who continued to blast LIV Golf when asked about Koepka’s sudden defection to the upstart league, which is backed by Greg Norman and Saudi Arabia’s public investment fund. Ahead of the Travelers Championship, McIlroy weighed in on Koepka’s decision, via Sky Sports, and he didn’t hold back.
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brookline, MA
Brookline, MA
Sports
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Daily Mail

Four-time major champion Brooks Koepka QUITS the PGA Tour to become the highest-ranked golf star on the money-spinning Saudi LIV series - only months after slamming 'greedy' Phil Mickelson for doing the same

Brooks Koepka has become the latest big name to join LIV Golf, the controversial Saudi-backed breakaway tour. The four-time major winner will quit the PGA Tour and is slated to play in the series' second event in Portland next week. Koepka, a former World No 1 and four-time major winner,...
GOLF
The Associated Press

Faldo to retire as lead CBS analyst, replaced by Immelman

CROMWELL, Conn. (AP) — Nick Faldo is leaving 16 years as the lead golf analyst for CBS Sports. In his place will be another former Masters champion. CBS announced Tuesday that Trevor Immelman of South Africa, who won the 2008 Masters and will be the International team Presidents Cup captain this year, will step in for Faldo starting next year.
GOLF
Benzinga

Brooks Koepka Officially Leaves PGA Tour For LIV, Collin Morikawa Could Be Next

Four-time major winner Brooks Koepka is officially leaving the PGA Tour to join the new Saudi-backed LIV golf tour, according to a tweet from ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Jumping Ship: Koepka joins a growing list of PGA stars who are leaving the American golf league to join the new Saudi Arabian league, which has been offering PGA stars extremely generous contract offers.
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

As LIV Golf dominates the news, one veteran LPGA player said almost 'entire tour' might consider similar jump

BETHESDA, Md. – Cristie Kerr calls Congressional’s renovated Blue Course one of the best she’s ever played. As LPGA players drive courtesy Cadillacs this week, dine in a gargantuan clubhouse – complete with sugar cookies shaped like the Washington Monument – and compete for a $9 million purse, double last year’s at the KPMG Women’s PGA, Stacy Lewis has a message: “In our history of the LPGA, this is far from normal.”
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#Tour Championship#World Golf#The Country Club
golfmagic.com

Sir Nick Faldo retires from CBS golf analyst position, replacement named

Sir Nick Faldo has stood down from his position as the lead golf analyst for CBS to pursue other business ventures and other features of his personal life. Faldo, 64, is set to walk away from his position alongside Jim Nantz at the Wyndham Championship in August which is the same event that he made his PGA Tour debut in 1979.
GOLF
Yardbarker

LIV Golf to apply for Official World Golf Ranking points

Greg Norman's LIV Golf Invitational is staying in the news cycle to kick off the week, with reports surfacing that the Saudi-backed breakaway league will apply for Official World Golf Ranking points on Monday. Norman has called the league's application to OWGR "very compelling," according to ESPN, despite the fact...
GOLF
Larry Brown Sports

Nick Faldo makes major announcement

Nick Faldo’s 16-year run as a broadcaster for CBS and the Golf Channel is coming to a close. On Tuesday, Faldo announced via social media that he will retire from his role as a full-time broadcaster after his contract runs out on August 7 following The Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, N.C. In a full-circle moment, Faldo’s first PGA Tour event was played at the Greater Greensboro Open, now called The Wyndham Championship, 43 years ago.
GREENSBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
PGA Championship
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

Golf odds: Upstart LIV Golf offers insane bonus for every round

LIV Golf is the latest start-up professional sports league, and its next event is scheduled for June 30-July 2 at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club in Portland, Ore. Let's take a look at what the new league is promising as it attempts to lure golfers, fans and sponsors away from the PGA Tour.
PORTLAND, OR
The Spun

Justin Thomas Withdraws From Significant Tournament: Fans React

Given the recent events in the golf world, the rumor mill was quick to churn when PGA Tour Communications shared the announcement of Justin Thomas' withdrawal from the Travelers Championship Wednesday. But the two-time major winner was quick to nip that speculation in the bud. Letting fans know that his...
GOLF
ClutchPoints

Collin Morikawa’s message on LIV Golf speculation after Brooks Koepka’s defection from PGA Tour

LIV Golf was expected to add multiple names to it’s tour on Tuesday. As expected, Brooks Koepka was announced as the latest golfer to join the Saudi-backed tour. And many expected Collin Morikawa to follow suit after he removed any mention of the PGA Tour from his Twitter bio. Morikawa sent out a strong message […] The post Collin Morikawa’s message on LIV Golf speculation after Brooks Koepka’s defection from PGA Tour appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GOLF
GolfWRX

Photos suggest big changes could be coming to Augusta’s iconic 13th hole

New images of the famous 13th hole at Augusta National have been released from Eureka Earth, and it appears that the par-5 may finally be lengthened. The iconic hole is a dogleg left that marks the end of Amen Corner at Augusta National. The bigger hitters in golf like Bryson DeChambeau have started to cut the corner on the left and leave themselves with a short iron into the green.
AUGUSTA, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nick Faldo to retire after 16 years in booth with CBS and Golf Channel

Nick Faldo’s 16-year career as a golf commentator on CBS Sports is coming to an end. Faldo announced Tuesday that he’s stepping out of the booth, which he currently shares with Jim Nantz, and retiring. Faldo was last seen in the 18th tower for CBS at the RBC Canadian Open nine days ago, just ahead of the U.S. Open, and will be working this week at the Travelers Championship.
GOLF
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
382K+
Followers
59K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy