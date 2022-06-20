Baby boy found safe with mother after reported missing in East Harlem carjacking

A 1-year-old boy who was reported missing by his father after an alleged carjacking in East Harlem, was found safe and in the care of a his mother, police said.

The father had apparently said his son was in the back seat of his 2005 gold Honda Accord when it was apparently taken at 1st Avenue and East 117th Street at around 6 a.m. Monday.

The boy's father told police his vehicle was stolen by two men, and at least one of them was armed.

A one year old boy was reported to be in a car taken at gunpoint in East Harlem this morning

Police say the father said one of the men threatened to shoot him.

The vehicle was recovered empty in the Bronx.

The stolen vehicle was recovered empty in the Bronx.

Police say the baby boy's father admitted to detectives that his son was actually with his mother in Pennsylvania the entire time.

It's not yet known if the father will face any charges.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

As more local pools and parks are re-opening from pandemic shutdowns, the American Academy of Pediatrics is urging families to provide swim lessons.

----------

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo,