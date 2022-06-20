Salem 13u Finish Season With Sweep Of Breese

The SC 13u Storm Chasers played the I-70 Prowlers at Brownstown High School last night. Using wood bats preparing for this weekend’s Quincy Wood Bat Tournament, it didn’t slow down the Storm Chasers offense in a 20-0 victory. Payton Gullion and Austin Grieve led SC with 4 RBI...
The Salem High School Board Monday night listened to a presentation from former Soccer Coach Orlando Ramos on the need to better compensate the boys and girls soccer coaches. Ramos wants soccer moved up to a tier two sport that would allow for just over a $1,000 a year increase.
Kaskaskia College is hosting a popular blacksmith for a Damascus Steel Forging class. Dustin Rhodes from Dustin Rhodes Forge Works of Shobonier will lead the class. Rhodes was featured in season four of the History Channel’s “Forged In Fire” competition, and season one of the Discovery Channel’s “Master of Arms” program. He specializes in early American and frontier-style pieces.
Our 10 Best Steakhouses In St. Louis, Missouri list should serve as a helpful guide in finding the most delicious steaks that the legendary city of St Louis, Missouri has to offer. St. Louis, Missouri is known for their magnificent breathtaking arch and its iconic baseball team the St. Louis Cardinals. Nestled along the Mississippi and the Missouri Rivers, St Louis stands as the second-largest city in the State of Missouri. In a city filled with people, there stands many choices for great steakhouses. Here are 10 of our favorites.
Rozella Pauline (Brubaker) Thomas, 91, formerly of Salem, passed away peacefully at her granddaughter’s home in Herrin, IL Friday, June 17th with her family by her side. Rozella was born July 26, 1930, in Raccoon Township, Marion County, IL to Merle Birdette and Ida Mae (Parkinson) Brubaker. Rozella worked...
Kaskaskia College President George Evans says they are ready to meet the changing training demands of local industries. He opened the Salem Community Engagement meeting Tuesday by noting they recognize what they have done in the past may not be what is needed now. “Industry is not going to wait...
Jeff Rehberger of Highland has some big plans in the works.
Since 2013, Rehberger has developed Lucky Lincoln Gaming into a company that installs and services slot machines at more than 170 locations throughout Illinois. It currently is one of the five largest gaming terminal operators in the state with more than 1,200 slot machines and a staff of more than 75.
WOOD RIVER — A man is silhouetted by the bright sun gleaming off the roof of Corral Liquors, 965 E. Edwardsville Road in Wood River, Tuesday as he applies a white roof coating to liquor store's metal roof.
Centralia Police have arrested a 34-year-old Centralia man on drug charges. Jeffrey Skibinski of East 15th was taken to the Marion County Jail to await a final decision on charges. 29-year-old Karen Rasul of Quail Run Road in Salem was arrested by sheriff’s deputies for criminal trespass to land.
The City of Centralia Public Works Department is announcing that the following roads will be closed to on-street parking for OIL and CHIP Road Maintenance on Thursday, June 23, 2022, from 7:00 am to 3 pm, weather permitting. Please do not park on these roads or drive through oil not covered by rock. If any questions please contact the Public Works Department at 533- 7640.
GRANITE CITY - The Alfresco Art Center, 2041 Delmar Ave, in Granite City will be hosting auditions for their production of "Catch Me If You Can" at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 23 and 10 a.m. Saturday, June 25.
Based on the true story of one of the most famous con artists in history, Frank Abagnale Jr., Catch Me If You Can is a rousing musical set in the 1960s. We begin as Frank is captured by Agent Carl Hanratty, after years of pursuit. Frank, however, thinks the audience deserves to hear his version of the truth, and narrates his life as a hip, dance-heavy variety television show.
Frank, as a teenager, runs away from his unhappy home to live a life of great adventure, conning people by assuming a multitude of identities: airplane pilot, doctor, and lawyer, to name a few. A fast, rollicking musical by the creative team behind Hairspray, Catch Me If You Can tells the tale of an ingenious, yet lonely, boy looking for his place in the world.
Visit alfrescoproductions.org/auditions for character breakdown and more info. To sign up, visit https://www.signupgenius.com .
ELSAH — The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced a lane closure on Illinois 100, the Great River Road, at Elsah Creek beginning Monday, June 27. Traffic will be reduced to one lane in the eastbound direction to perform bridge painting. The work is expected to be completed by mid-July.
If you use Illinois Route 109 to get back and forth between Godfrey and Jerseyville, you’ll need to continue to use other roads to get to where you’re going. On Monday, the Illinois Department of Transportation is closing 109 between Dow Road and Bethel Lane. That’s a little further south than the project that closed the highway earlier this month.
Salem Police have arrested a 23-year-old Salem man for alleged criminal damage to property and attempted burglary. Police report Jesse Lilly of West Pine had tried to gain entry to the front door of a home in the 100 block of West Allmon Street Sunday night. When that failed, Lilly allegedly began throwing items at the back door to try and gain entry.
PERRY COUNTY, Mo. & RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Heads up for drivers who travel Missouri Route 51/Illinois Route 150 and on the Chester Bridge. Work to rehabilitate the bridge will soon get underway with restrictions. Crews are scheduled to begin pavement rehab and some minor structural steel repairs on...
The Salem Fire Protection District handled ten calls in the aftermath of the Friday morning severe weather, including a barn fire apparently started from a lightning strike. The fire was on the Robert Burkett farm at 4630 Hoots Chapel Road. Firemen had initially been called about a large tree that had fallen on power lines bringing them down across an unoccupied car. The lines turned out not to be live. However while at the scene, smoke was seen coming from a barn on the property that had apparently been struck by lightning. The fire was confined to one interior wall. Firemen fear the fire would have been much worse if not spotted right away.
Due to a water main break, a boil order has been issued for the following area of Centralia:. On South Cherry from West Broadway to West 6th Street and on West 4th Street from South Hickory to South Beech Street. Please contact the Public Works Department with any questions or...
Centralia Police say two people were injured when a car ran off the 900 block of East McCord Street, struck a power pole, and then crashed into an occupied parked car in a driveway. Police say 25-year-old Christian Pierceall of West 4th in Centralia was westbound on East McCord when...
Miss Missouri 2022 has been crowned. Clare Marie Kuebler, 21, of Wildwood was crowned Miss Missouri at the Missouri Military Academy in Mexico. Kuebler represents the city of St. Louis, and the local title symbolizes the airport, which is located right next to where she lives. Kuebler was “discovered” in...
On Thursday, the Addiction Dance Nationals kicks off its four-day run at Gateway Convention Center in Collinsville. Super Mini and Mini competitons are on Thursday, with an opening number before the competition begins. (Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau)
