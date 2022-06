Fulton’s West Side has shopping carts from Price Chopper in the streets surrounding this grocery store, and beyond. They are not supposed to be removed from their property. Yet management has told me that they are missing over 70 carts. Not only is it an unpleasant sight in our neighborhoods, but they are a hazard if children get a hold of them or if it’s an extremely windy day.

FULTON, NY ・ 23 HOURS AGO