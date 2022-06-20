Troopers investigating deadly ATV crash in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating an ATV crash that killed one man over the weekend.

According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, a 911 call was received by the county reporting the crash on Parkers Ferry Road near Lowndes Landing.

Crews were sent from both Cottageville and Jacksonboro/Green Pond, in addition to a rescue helicopter, to search for the crash location.

The crash was in a sandpit just off Parkers Ferry Road near the Edisto River.

Fire-rescue crews said the initial 911 caller reported the ATV had “rolled over on the man and he was not breathing.”

The victim, who was the passenger of the ATV, showed no signs of life. was ejected when the vehicle rolled over, side by side.

The driver did not suffer any injuries.

