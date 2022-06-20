ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleton County, SC

Troopers investigating deadly ATV crash in Colleton County

By Dianté Gibbs
 3 days ago

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating an ATV crash that killed one man over the weekend.

According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, a 911 call was received by the county reporting the crash on Parkers Ferry Road near Lowndes Landing.

Crews were sent from both Cottageville and Jacksonboro/Green Pond, in addition to a rescue helicopter, to search for the crash location.

The crash was in a sandpit just off Parkers Ferry Road near the Edisto River.

Fire-rescue crews said the initial 911 caller reported the ATV had “rolled over on the man and he was not breathing.”

The victim, who was the passenger of the ATV, showed no signs of life. was ejected when the vehicle rolled over, side by side.

The driver did not suffer any injuries.

sclawyersweekly.com

Impaired, head-on crash leads to $17M settlement

A former emergency room nurse who was severely and permanently injured in a head-on crash has settled her claims for $17,052,000, her attorneys report. Mark Bringardner, Carson Parker, and Madeline Nelson of Bringardner Injury Law Firm in Charleston report that their client, a 56-year-old woman, was driving on June 5, 2021, when tragedy struck. The attorneys ...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Coroner IDs 17-year-old killed in Wednesday morning shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a male teen who died in a shooting in North Charleston. Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal says Kendall Ancrum, Jr., a 17-year-old male from North Charleston, died at a hospital at 2:04 a.m. from a gunshot wound.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
