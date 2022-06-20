ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
O'fallon, IL

SC 13u Falls Sunday To SI Legends, Will Head To Quincy Wood Bat This Weekend

By WJBD Staff
southernillinoisnow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe SC 13u Storm Chasers had a tough weekend at the O’Fallon GMB Tournament. They dropped their opening game on elimination Sunday falling to the SI Legends 9-8 in extra...

southernillinoisnow.com

southernillinoisnow.com

SC Prepares For Quincy Wood Bat With 20-0 Pounding Of Prowlers

The SC 13u Storm Chasers played the I-70 Prowlers at Brownstown High School last night. Using wood bats preparing for this weekend’s Quincy Wood Bat Tournament, it didn’t slow down the Storm Chasers offense in a 20-0 victory. Payton Gullion and Austin Grieve led SC with 4 RBI...
BROWNSTOWN, IL
FOX2now.com

Bands, Bars, and BBQ – get ready for Creek Fest Battle of the Bands

ST. LOUIS – For two days, head to the perfect outdoor festival called Creek Fest Battle of the Bands happening this Saturday and Sunday at Silver Creek Saloon in Belleville. What makes it so great? Let’s start with 15 bands you can enjoy, then get some of the area’s best BBQ, and wash it all down with any number of drinks you can get at the 5 bars that will be there! Today, we got a little taste of what’s to come from Platinum Rock Legends Band, and if you do go this weekend, see how you can help the area’s musical programs by donating funds or instruments!
BELLEVILLE, IL
WCIA

Central Illinois fireworks displays for 4th of July

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There are several fireworks displays going on across central Illinois to celebrate the 4th of July. Here are a few of those displays. VERMILION COUNTY:Georgetown – July 1 at Georgetown FairgroundsRossville – July 4 at Christman ParkDanville Boat Club – July 2Hoopeston – July 9 at Hoopeston Soccer FieldsGao Grotto (Danville) […]
ILLINOIS STATE
The Telegraph

Weekend filled with fun events

On Thursday, the Addiction Dance Nationals kicks off its four-day run at Gateway Convention Center in Collinsville. Super Mini and Mini competitons are on Thursday, with an opening number before the competition begins. (Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau)
COLLINSVILLE, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Centralia plans oil and chipping of ten streets on Thursday

The City of Centralia Public Works Department is announcing that the following roads will be closed to on-street parking for OIL and CHIP Road Maintenance on Thursday, June 23, 2022, from 7:00 am to 3 pm, weather permitting. Please do not park on these roads or drive through oil not covered by rock. If any questions please contact the Public Works Department at 533- 7640.
CENTRALIA, IL
FOX2now.com

First electric bike store in St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS – As the region’s most prominent electric bike experts, Pedego Bikes puts their hearts into helping find the perfect electric bike and get the most out of it for many years to come. They say the best electric bike is the one that fits the rider...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Wednesday, June 22nd, 2022

Centralia Police have arrested a 34-year-old Centralia man on drug charges. Jeffrey Skibinski of East 15th was taken to the Marion County Jail to await a final decision on charges. 29-year-old Karen Rasul of Quail Run Road in Salem was arrested by sheriff’s deputies for criminal trespass to land.
The Telegraph

Rehberger has plans for Highland, Edwardsville

Jeff Rehberger of Highland has some big plans in the works. Since 2013, Rehberger has developed Lucky Lincoln Gaming into a company that installs and services slot machines at more than 170 locations throughout Illinois. It currently is one of the five largest gaming terminal operators in the state with more than 1,200 slot machines and a staff of more than 75.
HIGHLAND, IL
The Telegraph

Benefit concert set July 9 at Collinsville theater

A July 9 benefit concert for Angel O'Malley-Lipham is planned at the Miner's Theater in Collinsville. O'Malley-Lipham is director of services at the Collinsville Food Pantry. In Spring 2021 she was diagnosed with stage four esophageal cancer which had spread to her liver and lymph nodes. She has been undergoing multiple rounds of aggressive chemotherapy and immunotherapy, which has shown promising results including shrinking her esophogeal tumor. All proceeds from the show will help to pay steadily mounting medical bills.
COLLINSVILLE, IL
KFVS12

Chester Bridge rehab project begins in July

PERRY COUNTY, Mo. & RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Heads up for drivers who travel Missouri Route 51/Illinois Route 150 and on the Chester Bridge. Work to rehabilitate the bridge will soon get underway with restrictions. Crews are scheduled to begin pavement rehab and some minor structural steel repairs on...
PERRY COUNTY, MO
KMOV

Series of East St. Louis shootings leaves kids injured, man dead

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Illinois State Police and the East St. Louis Police Department are investigating two separate shootings that left two kids injured, and a man dead. The first incident happened on 15th and Broadway after midnight Sunday. Authorities said someone drove a car, hitting a 3-year-old and an 11-year-old. ISP said the 11-year-old sustained non-life-threatening injuries, but the 3-year-old suffered life-threatening injuries.
EAST SAINT LOUIS, IL
wgel.com

Baler & Tractor Total Losses Following Fire Near Breese

Firefighters from Breese, Germantown, St. Rose, and Beckemeyer were paged to a baler fire Monday afternoon southwest of Breese. The baler and tractor were complete losses. No injuries were reported. In addition to the blaze, fire personnel had to battle high temperatures in the 90’s. The Aviston and Carlyle...
BREESE, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Salem Firemen handle ten calls after storm moves through Friday morning

The Salem Fire Protection District handled ten calls in the aftermath of the Friday morning severe weather, including a barn fire apparently started from a lightning strike. The fire was on the Robert Burkett farm at 4630 Hoots Chapel Road. Firemen had initially been called about a large tree that had fallen on power lines bringing them down across an unoccupied car. The lines turned out not to be live. However while at the scene, smoke was seen coming from a barn on the property that had apparently been struck by lightning. The fire was confined to one interior wall. Firemen fear the fire would have been much worse if not spotted right away.
SALEM, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Kaskaskia College President promises major changes to meet today’s needs

Kaskaskia College President George Evans says they are ready to meet the changing training demands of local industries. He opened the Salem Community Engagement meeting Tuesday by noting they recognize what they have done in the past may not be what is needed now. “Industry is not going to wait...
SALEM, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Monday, June 20th, 2022

Salem Police have arrested a 23-year-old Salem man for alleged criminal damage to property and attempted burglary. Police report Jesse Lilly of West Pine had tried to gain entry to the front door of a home in the 100 block of West Allmon Street Sunday night. When that failed, Lilly allegedly began throwing items at the back door to try and gain entry.

