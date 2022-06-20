News from our partners at MiBiz

Death Valley, California is famous as the hottest place on earth and driest place in North America. It’s also the lowest point in North America. The world record highest air temperature of 134°F (57°C) was recorded at Furnace Creek on July 10, 1913. Summer temperatures often top 120°F (49°C) in the shade with overnight lows dipping into the 90s°F (mid-30s°C.) Average rainfall is less than 2 inches per year (5 cm), a fraction of what most deserts receive. They had two years (1929 and 1953) when they didn’t get a drop of rain all year!

