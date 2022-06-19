York man charged with shooting, killing brother

This story has been updated with the correct spelling of the victim’s last name, which was incorrectly reported by the coroner’s office .

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A York man has been charged in the fatal shooting of his brother on Saturday night.

Nathaniel Cutchall has been charged with criminal homicide for the shooting death of his brother Logan Cutchall.

According to the York County Coroner’s office, York City Police responded to the 600 block of Linden Ave. for a report of shots fired around 11:21 p.m. Saturday night. When officers arrived on the scene, they found the 22-year-old Logan with a gunshot wound.

Logan Cutchall was rushed to Wellspan York Hospital and pronounced deceased at 12:05 a.m. Sunday morning.

On Sunday, York City Police arrested Nathaniel Cutchall on the 900 block of Wayne Avenue where he was remanded to the York County Prison without bail.

An autopsy will be scheduled for this week and a preliminary hearing is set for July 1.

The York City Police Department continues to investigate the shooting as a homicide, the 19th in York County this year.

