ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
abc27 News

York man charged with shooting, killing brother

By George Stockburger, James Wesser, Lauren Rude
abc27 News
abc27 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DYTZg_0gGBdMRR00

This story has been updated with the correct spelling of the victim’s last name, which was incorrectly reported by the coroner’s office .

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A York man has been charged in the fatal shooting of his brother on Saturday night.

Nathaniel Cutchall has been charged with criminal homicide for the shooting death of his brother Logan Cutchall.

According to the York County Coroner’s office, York City Police responded to the 600 block of Linden Ave. for a report of shots fired around 11:21 p.m. Saturday night. When officers arrived on the scene, they found the 22-year-old Logan with a gunshot wound.

Logan Cutchall was rushed to Wellspan York Hospital and pronounced deceased at 12:05 a.m. Sunday morning.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here .

On Sunday, York City Police arrested Nathaniel Cutchall on the 900 block of Wayne Avenue where he was remanded to the York County Prison without bail.

Changes coming to Pennsylvania biodiesel fuel requirements

An autopsy will be scheduled for this week and a preliminary hearing is set for July 1.

The York City Police Department continues to investigate the shooting as a homicide, the 19th in York County this year.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from abc27 News on-air and on the go with the free abc27 Mobile app .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 0

Related
abc27.com

Carlisle barbershop shooting suspect on U.S. Marshals’ 15 Most Wanted

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Michael Anthony Baltimore, the suspect in a fatal 2021 Carlisle barbershop shooting, has been added to the U.S. Marshals’ Top 15 Most Wanted List with a $25,000 reward for information leading to his arrest. Baltimore is wanted for homicide, assault, and parole violation charges...
CARLISLE, PA
PennLive.com

3 dead after central Pa. crash: state police

Three people were killed in a Wednesday afternoon crash on an Adams County road, Pennsylvania State Police said. The single-vehicle crash was first reported around 12:18 p.m. on the 1800 block of Pine Run Road in Hamilton Township, outside New Oxford, according to Trooper Kelly Abati. One of the drivers...
NEW OXFORD, PA
WGAL

3 dead, 3 injured in crash in Adams County

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Three people are dead and three others are injured after a high-speed crash in Adams County, according to Pennsylvania State Police. According to police, the driver of a 2011 Jeep left the roadway, hitting a tree and stopping in a cow pasture. The driver of...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Gunman ties up clerk in Turkey Hill robbery, Ephrata police say

EPHRATA, Pa. — An armed man robbed a Turkey Hill in Ephrata, Lancaster County, late Monday night. Police said it happened just before 11 p.m. at the Turkey Hill on State Street in Ephrata. Officers said just before closing, a man wearing sunglasses and a neck gaiter entered the...
EPHRATA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Linden#Pennsylvania#Violent Crime#York City Police#Wellspan York Hospital#The York County Prison#Abc27 News#Nexstar Media Inc
abc27 News

Ephrata police investigate Turkey Hill armed robbery

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Ephrata police continue to investigate an armed robbery at the Turkey Hill on South State Street. Police say just before 11 p.m. on Monday night, a man wearing a neck gaiter and sunglasses to hide his face entered the store with a gun. He later tied the clerk’s hands behind her […]
EPHRATA, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster driver charged with DUI after hitting bicyclist

PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County driver has been charged after an accident that sent a bicyclist to the hospital. Northern Lancaster Regional Police responded on June 21 to Doe Run Road near Indian Village Road for the report of a bicyclist who was struck by a vehicle. Police say a Nissan Sedan, operated by Nicholas Piper of Lititz, had been traveling westbound on Doe Run Road. Police say Piper had attempted to pass another vehicle on the right which was turning left onto Indian Village Road.
LANCASTER, PA
Daily Voice

Three People Killed In Two-Vehicle Crash In Adams County (DEVELOPING)

Three people are dead, and multiple people were "critically injured" in a crash in central Pennsylvania on Wednesday, June 22, Pennsylvania state police say. Three coroners and at least one medivac has been called to the two-vehicle crash that happened around 12:18 p.m. in the 1800 block of Pine Run Road in Hamilton Township, according to Adams County 911 dispatchers.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Lancaster County Fugitive Arrested in Coatesville

COATESVILLE, PA — The City of Coatesville Police Department arrested a man with an arrest warrant on Saturday. Authorities state that on June 18, 2022, at approximately 8:00 AM, police apprehended 47-year-old Tige Thompson in the 500 block of Lumber Street after it was found he had an active warrant out of Lancaster County. Thompson was taken into custody without incident and held for Lancaster County.
COATESVILLE, PA
WGAL

York police arrest man's brother in homicide

York police have arrested a man and charged him in his brother's death. Officers arrested Nathaniel Cutchall, 24, on Sunday along the 900 block of Wayne Avenue. He is being charged with criminal homicide for the shooting death of his brother, Logan Cutchall, 22. Police said the shooting happened just...
YORK, PA
phillyvoice.com

Ex-political candidate in Pennsylvania killed her husband and burned his body, prosecutors say

Evelyn Zigerelli-Henderson, a Susquehanna Township woman who has unsuccessfully run for several elected offices in Pennsylvania, allegedly killed her husband and burned his body on their back patio last week, Dauphin County prosecutors said. Zigerelli-Henderson, 66, initially told investigators that her husband, Carmen Henderson, had died by suicide, but authorities...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Suspect steals thousands from safe while victim is hospitalized

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police responded to an inactive burglary on June 19 at approximately 9:23 p.m. at 33 Sunrise Court in Swatara Township. Two suspects are being investigated who had access to the residence and the key to a safe. Somewhere between $2,000 and $3,000 in cash was stolen from the safe.
SWATARA TOWNSHIP, PA
abc27.com

Lebanon man accused of assaulting victim with chair, broom

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lebanon man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting someone with a chair and broom. Lebanon Police say Angel Rodriguez-Serrano was charged with simple assault (domestic violence related) after an incident on the evening of June 18. Police say Rodriguez-Serrano allegedly assaulted the victim with a plastic chair and broom handle, causing injury to her arm, wrists, and forehead.
LEBANON, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Snyder County motorcyclist taken to hospital by helicopter following crash

Selinsgrove, Pa. — A motorcyclist was taken by helicopter to Geisinger Monday night after he crashed into a pole in Snyder County. State police at Milton say shortly after 11:45 p.m. June 20, Adam D. Hummel, 39, of Middleburg, lost control of his motorcycle on University Avenue in Penn Township as he attempted to round a curve at a high rate of speed. Hummel was thrown off the motorcycle when it hit a utility pole. Hummel sustained serious injuries, according to police.
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

State Police investigating Tractor Supply store theft

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police, Carlisle Station, is investigating a theft that happened at the Tractor Supply Company in Shippensburg on June 16 at 1:43 a.m. An unknown suspect, who was driving a semi-truck with a tractor-trailer, cut wires to disable the outside lighting at...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
abc27.com

York City homicide suspect arrested

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – One person was killed in a late night shooting in York City on Saturday. According to the York County Coroner’s office, York City Police responded to the 600 block of Linden Ave. for a report of shots fired around 11:21 p.m. Saturday night. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 22-year-old man who sustained a gunshot wound.
YORK, PA
abc27 News

abc27 News

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy