Red Wings lose to Scranton 5-4 Sunday

By Matt Driffill
 3 days ago

SCRANTON, Penn. (WROC) — The Rochester Red Wings lost 5-4 Sunday on the road to the Scranton Railriders, handing the home team a 4-2 series win.

For the third time in the series, the Red Wings outhit Scranton but still lost.

With the loss, Rochester has lost its fourth series of the season and second in a row. The team is currently 37-29.

RHP Sterling Sharp got the ball and tossed for five innings, allowing eight hits and four runs. LHP Jace Fry and RHP Curtis Taylor saw the mound next and threw two scoreless innings, but RHP Patrick Murphy gave up a homer in the eighth to put Scranton up 5-4.

The Wings scored first off a sacrifice fly from SS Alcides Escobar but gave up a four-run bottom of the inning to go down 4-1. LF Cole Freeman, SS Alcides Escobar, and RF Josh Palacios logged a run each in the third to tie the game at 4-4.

Scranton’s Tim Locastro homered in the bottom of the eighth as Scranton took a lead that Rochester couldn’t overcome in the top of the ninth.

The Wings will rest on Monday before coming home to host Syracuse at 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday at Frontier Field.

