NEW BRUNSWICK — For the second straight year, Rutgers University has approved a budget that calls for a tuition and fee increase of at least 2.5% at its three main campuses. The budget approved Tuesday by the Rutgers University Board of Governors for the 2022-2023 academic year includes a 2.9% in tuition and fees, which account for more than 28% of the university's revenues.

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO