Staten Island, NY

Over 137K bottles of pain relievers sold at Walgreens recalled

By Annalise Knudson
The Staten Island Advance
 3 days ago
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Approximately 137,300 bottles of pain relievers sold at Walgreens are being recalled because the packaging of the product is not child-resistant, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children, according to a notice from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission...

Business
City
County
Health
The Staten Island Advance

