Picatinny Federal Credit Union Taps Scienaptic’s AI-Powered Credit Underwriting Platform

 3 days ago

Implementation to extend mortgage approvals and guarantee truthful, clear lending for all members. NEW YORK, June 20, 2022–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Leading world AI-powered credit score determination platform supplier Scienaptic AI introduced that Picatinny Federal Credit Union has chosen to implement Scienaptic’s credit score decisioning platform. This deployment will allow Picatinny Federal Credit Union...

