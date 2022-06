The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning (06/19/2022) at a home located in the 1600 block of Brock Road NE in Paint Township, located in northeast Fayette County. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office received a call from security staff at Mount Carmel West-Grove City who reported that a subject had reportedly been shot at the Brock Road location and had driven himself to the hospital. The victim, identified as a 28-year-old resident of Westerville, Ohio was reportedly shot in the foot. The victim was treated and later released from the hospital. ​

FAYETTE COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO