A Yazoo County man, Jimmy Allen was recently found guilty by the Yazoo County Circuit Court Jury of raping his daughter. Allen was found guilty of six counts of statutory rape but was then granted a 75,000 dollar bond on Tuesday, June 2, to the dismay of the court. After being placed on suicide watch following conviction on Tuesday, April 5, he was released from jail and currently awaits his appeal.

YAZOO COUNTY, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO