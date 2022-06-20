ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Power Problem Causes Bart To Reroute Sf-Bound Passengers On Richmond Line

SFGate
 3 days ago

BART officials announced early Monday that a trackside power problem is resulting in no direct service to San Francisco on the Richmond Line. San Francisco passengers must board...

www.sfgate.com

NBC Bay Area

Heat to Blame for BART Train Derailment in Concord; Single-Tracking Reopens

Two cars on a BART train heading toward San Francisco jumped the tracks Tuesday afternoon, and an initial assessment shows heat played the main role in the partial derailment. The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District said the partial derailment happened near Hastings Drive and David Avenue in Concord around 5:30 p.m.
CONCORD, CA
SFGate

San Francisco subway train shooting kills 1, wounds another

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — One man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting on a San Francisco subway train Wednesday that ended in the city's historically LGBTQ neighborhood just days before Pride celebrations, police said. The shooting occurred shortly before 10 a.m. on a commuter train as...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Fatal shooting on SF Muni Metro train halts service at Castro; search on for suspect

SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in San Francisco are investigating fatal shooting on a Muni Metro train that has shut down service between the Castro and West Portal stations as they search for the suspect.The SFMTA Twitter account posted shortly after 10 a.m. that police activity was causing Muni Metro delays at Castro Station. Shuttle buses were being set up to provide service between West Portal and Embarcadero stations.Authorities confirmed that emergency crews and police are at the scene.There were initial Citizen app reports of a possible shooting on a Muni Metro train, but San Francisco police have yet to confirm...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

1 Killed, 1 Hurt in Shooting on Muni Train in San Francisco

One person was killed and another was hurt in a shooting on a Muni train in San Francisco Wednesday morning, police said. The shooting happened at about 10 a.m. between the Forest Hill and Castro stations, San Francisco police Officer Kathryn Winters said. One victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The other victim was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Cement truck causes freeway backup in South Bay

SUNNYVALE (KRON) – A cement truck on its side in Sunnyvale caused a backup on US-101 Northbound Tuesday morning, but all lanes are open as of 8:57 a.m. The truck blocked all lanes as of 5:05 a.m. near the Mathilda Avenue offramp, according to the California Highway Patrol. The driver was extricated from the vehicle […]
SUNNYVALE, CA
KRON4 News

All lanes open after fire on CA-237 in San Jose caused closures

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A brush fire caused lanes to close Wednesday evening on CA-237 in San Jose, according to California Highway Patrol. Around 6:36 p.m., CHP announced lanes 2 and 3 going westbound were blocked due to smoke across the highway. As of 7:35 p.m., all lanes have reopened, according to a 511 […]
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Firefighters busy across the Bay Area

OAKLAND (BCN/CBS SF) - Fires kept fire crews busy across the Bay Area, Monday night.Oakland firefighters were battling a two-alarm structure fire, the department announced on Twitter at 9:30 p.m.The fire was in the 1200 block of 48th Avenue, OFD said.OFD Command reported a majority of the fire has been "knocked down.Firefighters in San Francisco made quick work of a vegetation fire near 35 Kirkwood in Hunters Point on Monday evening.SFFD first tweeted about the one-alarm blaze at 8:17 p.m. Firefighters protected a nearby structure as crews put out the fire.They were reporting no structure damage and no injuries.The fire was declared contained at 8:22 p.m. and is Both fires are under investigation.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Richmond man, 31, reported missing

RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) — The Richmond Police Department is searching for a man who has been missing since Monday. Herbert Josue Fabian-Galdamez, 31, was last seen in San Francisco’s Pacific Heights neighborhood. KRON ON is streaming news live now Fabian-Galdamez’s family told police that he has not been diagnosed with a mental illness, but is […]
RICHMOND, CA
KRON4

Golden Gate Bridge tolls to increase July 1

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Golden Gate Bridge tolls will increase by $0.35 to $8.40 for FasTrak and by $0.20 to $8.80 for pay-as-you-go beginning Friday, July 1, according to a Golden Gate Bridge Highway and Transportation District press release. The Toll Invoice rate will increase by $0.35 to...
TRAFFIC
Eater

This Bay Area Snack Bar Company Just Got Acquired By a Huge Multinational Company

Emeryville company Clif Bar, the perfect companion for long hikes along the Dipsea Trail or honestly just getting up any of the 48 hills in San Francisco, looks to be acquired by multinational snack company Mondelez International Inc. for about $2.9 billion, the San Francisco Business Times reports. The Chicago-based corporation owns recognizable items like Oreo, Sour Patch Kids, Toblerone, Trident, and Tang.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

