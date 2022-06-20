ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Charlotte, FL

TODAY 2GO: Start your day with all the top headlines for June 20

By NBC2 News
 3 days ago
Deputies investigating shooting in Port Charlotte, Naples man accused of beating up teen at Towne Centre Theater, New lawsuit and charge filed following child’s death in Arcadia daycare crash, Proposed bill aims to ban smoking on Florida beaches, Grab the umbrella as showers and storms return.

These stories & more — Alan Campbell and Meteorologist Jason Dunning have everything you need to start your day.

Press play for the news you need to start your day:

Just starting your day? NBC2 has everything you need to know this morning:

Tune in to NBC2 at 11 for the latest details on these stories and developing stories throughout the day!

