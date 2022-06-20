ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Currituck County, NC

Plane’s landing gear fails after touchdown in Currituck

By Brian Reese
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WkqDY_0gGBYCiY00

CURRITUCK, N.C. (WAVY) — No injuries were reported after a plane’s landing gear failed on touchdown Friday in Currituck County.

It happened around 11:30 a.m. and the Crawford Township Volunteer Fire Department and Currituck County Fire & EMS responded.

Air bags and blocks were used to lift the plane off the ground so it could be moved, Crawford said on Facebook.

Photos provided show no significant damage to the body of the plane.

