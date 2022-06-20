ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Explora contest lets teens learn about creating apps

By Isaac Cruz
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 3 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Explora is hosting a contest for kids to learn about creating apps online. The contest, for 10th through 12th graders, will take place over two weeks at Explora’s ‘X Studio.’

Teens will learn about app design, coding, marketing and project management. The contest runs from July 18 to 22 and July 25 to 29. The teens will be able to work with tools and people who do these things for a living. Cash prizes will be awarded to the winning ideas. Free registration is available online.

