FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana has ranked near the bottom of a list of the most patriotic states in America. Personal-finance website WalletHub released its report on 2022’s Most Patriotic States in America, and Indiana ranked No. 44 out of the 50 U.S. states. The Hoosier state ranked 40th in civic engagement, and 35th in military engagement, leading to a total score of 34.43, according to WalletHub.

INDIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO