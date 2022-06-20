ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Juneteenth brings out hundreds of Chicagoans to celebrate together

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJuneteenth is the newly minted federal...

Happy Juneteenth! Here Are Celebrations Across The US Honoring Our Independence Day

It’s the second year since the US declared Juneteenth a federal holiday; a measure that was long overdue. But here we are. Juneteenth is a portmanteau of “June” and “nineteenth.” Black Americans across the country observe it in numerous ways; which we did long before the US government finally decided to recognize it. Some of us attend barbecues, concerts, and parades. Some turn up at clubs and block parties. Others spend the day solemnly reflecting on what we’ve suffered as a people, and what the future might hold.
"Grandmother of Juneteenth" reflects on her efforts to secure a national holiday

At 95 years old, Opal Lee is showing no sign of stopping. Her life's story — including her famous trek from Fort Worth, Texas, to Washington, D.C., to call on lawmakers to make Juneteenth a national holiday — has since become legendary, earning her the name "Grandmother of Juneteenth.""I decided that maybe if a little old lady, 89 years old, in tennis shoes walking from Fort Worth to Washington, somebody would pay attention," she told CBS News of her decision to undertake the walk.Lee would trek two and a half miles at a time, a callback to the two and a half...
Juneteenth shouldn't be about Black people spending but about Black people getting paid

Juneteenth was made a federal holiday in 2021, and since then, American companies have quickly moved to make a profit by selling new goods and services targeted to Black consumers. While those businesses look to make money, the newly recognized federal holiday ought to serve as an opportunity for all Americans to acknowledge — and pursue redress for — the centuries of economic exploitation of Black people and the continuing impact of economic inequality. Reparations are a way to break this cycle.
The ‘Grandmother of Juneteenth’ says best way to celebrate holiday is to 'help somebody else’

Juneteenth marked the end of slavery in America and has since been celebrated as the day of emancipation by the African-American community. Civil rights activist Opal Lee, known as the "Grandmother of Juneteenth," has a message for those celebrating the special day: help someone else. Lee, a former schoolteacher who has spent much of her life serving the community, was the face of the campaign that got Juneteenth recognized as a national holiday. She is also a Nobel Peace Prize-nominated activist. Lee and her granddaughter, Dione Sims, the founding executive director of the National Juneteenth Museum, spoke to TODAY about the day of emancipation. When Lee was asked what people should do on Juneteenth, she replied, "I think they should spend this special day helping somebody else. I find that when I help somebody else, all my problems seem to disappear. I don’t want you to think that they go into thin air, but when I’m helping somebody else, I get help for myself, too."
Overwhelmed young girl cries as Kamala Harris makes surprise visit to the National Museum of African American History with Doug Emhoff and says Juneteenth is to 'celebrate the principle of freedom'

Vice President Kamala Harris surprised a group of children at the National Museum of African American History and Culture on Monday to mark Juneteenth, where one little girl was so overwhelmed she started to cry. Harris appeared to feel bad she caused such an emotional reaction from the young girl,...
Juneteenth Celebration Observed as a Federal Holiday

Today the U.S. is commemorating Juneteenth as a federal holiday for only the second time since President Biden signed it into law in June of 2021. Stock markets, banks, and schools are closed in observance of the holiday that remembers the last slaves held in the Confederacy to receive the notification of their freedom in Texas on June 19, 1865.
Why You Should Eat 'Prosperity Meals' To Celebrate Juneteenth

In 2021, Juneteenth was declared a federal holiday by President Biden. Although this is technically the newest American holiday, it's strongly tied to the past and "marks a day on June 19, 1865, when the last enslaved African-Americans in Galveston, Texas were notified by Union soldiers that they were free" (via Serious Eats). The holiday is now celebrated across the U.S., and the ways of celebrating it are different from one region to another, although all these festivities have a few things in common — street fairs, parades, and spectacular, glorious food such as barbecue, among many others.
3 books that celebrate the Black experience to read this Juneteenth

Juneteenth is a 157-year-old holiday that celebrates the liberation of Black Americans from slavery. It's also an annual reminder of the systemic racism, oppression and brutality Black people have faced in America. However, if you'd like to spend the holiday enjoying stories about Black empowerment, triumph and purpose, Nakisha Lewis, president and CEO of Breakthrough, a media advocacy organization, has you covered.
The unrealized power of Juneteenth

When Walmart released its Juneteenth ice cream, the outrage was immediate. Not only was it the exact same flavor combo as Black woman-owned Creamalicious's red velvet and cheesecake ice cream, but it also represented the bald commodification of the holiday's spirit. Walmart eventually issued an apology and removed the product from its shelves.
What is Juneteenth?

Watch the celebrations commemorating one of America’s most pivotal historical turning points.
CBS proudly recognizes Juneteenth

Sunday is Juneteenth, the annual holiday celebrating June 19, 1865 - the day slaves in Texas finally got the news that they were free. It would change the lives of African Americans forever and start a new tradition, called Jubilee day. Times have changed, but the Jubilee continues, now known as Juneteenth.
Will Juneteenth have broader, enduring meaning as a national holiday? | Opinion

In June 2021, Congress, with a unanimous vote in the Senate and support of all but 14 Republicans in the House of Representatives, passed legislation designating June 19th as Juneteenth National Independence Day, commemorating the end of slavery for Black Americans. But what does it really mean?  In the years to come, will it be […] The post Will Juneteenth have broader, enduring meaning as a national holiday? | Opinion appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Housekeeping: We’re Off Monday to Honor Juneteenth

Our corporate overlords have declared Juneteenth a holiday, and so it be declared that we, too, will be taking the day off. Juneteenth was recognized as a federal holiday in 2021 — and long-time readers will remember we took it off in 2020. Our parent company skipped it in 2021, but it’s back on the calendar.
