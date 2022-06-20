5 DIY Pergolas for the best party experience on 4th July

Trying to spruce up your backyard for the upcoming Fourth of July celebrations? Apart from fountains, patio furniture, and many other essentials that can embellish the look of your backyard, pergolas are one of the best ways to augment the appearance of your backyard. For starters, it's always a cozy place to host your friends for dinners or get-togethers.

Additionally, they serve as a place of attraction for children who love playing in the backyard. Without further ado, let's get straight into the details and see how you can buy the perfect pergola that suits your needs.

Factors To Consider While Buying A Pergola

There are a bunch of different factors you need to be aware before you set your heart on buying a pergola. Before we delve into the any other factor, it's essential you've made up your mind on the type of pergola you wish to go for.

1. Material

Pergolas come in different materials, and you need to make sure you select the right one that fits your needs. Now, there are different category of pergolas you should know about before selecting the structure.

Wood pergolas

Wood pergolas are one of the sturdiest you'll ever find on the market. They've got an innate aesthetic that makes them look attractive in any backyard. Furthermore, wood pergolas are a fine marriage of appearance and durability; they are ever-lasting structures and ones to go for if you're living in a place that experiences rough weather and stormy rains almost on a routinely basis.

On the downside, they're very heavy, so if you're looking for easy assembly and dismantling because you've to change your houses far too often, this is probably not the best option to go for.

Vinyl pergolas

It'd be rather correct to say vinyl and wood pergolas are two sides of the same coin. Vinyl pergolas show commendable resistance to rust, fading and cracks, and can maintain a fresh appearance for a long time.

One hallmark of both vinyl and wood pergolas is they're available in a wide variety of colors. You can also choose to build a vinyl pergolas with different types of posts, columns, and lattice structures on the top. In all, there's enough options for customization that won't disappoint you.

Metal pergolas

Durability is the hallmark that defines metal pergolas, but honestly, you'd need to splash a fortnue to get one of these because they don't come cheap. On the brighter note, they're easy to assemble and dismantle because they're usually available in kits. Hence, if you'r shifting places frequently and want a pergola to match your current residence, metal pergolas are the perfect answer to your problem.

Fiberglass pergolas

Fiberglass pergolas have an impressive lifespan, albeit they do suffer from cracks in extreme temperatures. In a nutshell, sturdiness of a fiberglass pergola depends on various factors such as its location and how old it has been in use. There's minimal maintainence required, but that in turn contributes to an expensive price tag.

Steel pergolas

Steel pergolas are moderately durable and one of the heavier options to go for. However, if you're someone who has beautification of the backyard as your top priority, we recommend going for the steel pergola because they boast a stylish and minimalistic appearance that'll look great when adorned into your backyard. They require annual maintainence and are available at moderate pricing.

Aluminium pergolas

Aluminium pergolas have a sleek and modern finish, but they're not so dependable when it comes to durability. However, they do resist rust and cracks, but when it comes to harsh weatehr conditions, an aluminium pergola probably isn't the best option to go for. On the brighter side, they're lightweight and can be easily assembled in your backyard. If you're looking for an affordable pergola that requires minimum maintainence, this one fits the bill of requirements.

2. Size

When buying a pergola, it's always essential to know how large your backyard is, and whether there are any existing strucutres or patio that consume space. Pergolas are available in various sizes ranging from small to large. There's no one-size-fits-all solution in this case, because size will always differ deoending on how large your backyard is. You need to make sure there's enough clearance at the top to avoid touching tree branches or any other hurdles.

3. Shape

The shape of a pergola hugely affects how much size it'll consume in the backyard. Here are a few shapes you can consider choosing as per your requirements.

Square pergolas

The easiest to install in a backyard are square pergolas. They require two or four columns that can easily be placed in your backyard in an open space or on a deck or patio.

Rectangular pergolas

Rectangular pergolas will afford you enough space to host a dinner party for your friends and family. They'll take up larger space than square pergolas, so you need to go for this one only if your backyard is large in dimensions.

Hexagonal pergolas

Personally, we wouldn't recommend going for a hexagonal pergolas because they're difficult to find and they're usually used on the poolside. Placement of this structure would be an issue if you're doing so in your backyard.

Circular pergolas

Circular pergolas are large and spacious , typically a great choice for gardens or large backyards.

4. Installation

If you disect them based on the style of installation, pergolas are available in two types. Each installation method will determine the additional tools you need to set up a pergola in your backyard or garden.

Freestanding pergola

A freestanding pergola are easy to install and they're also independent of any other structures. Flexibility is their hallmark. They must be properly anchored to a patio, deck, concrete anchors that sink into the lawn to ensure they have a stable structure and don't fall off.

Attached pergola

Attached pergolas are more complex to install, unless you are a seasoned user of mechanical tools. In this case, it's best to consult a contractor before you begin with the actual process.

Our Top Recommendations

We've selected a few top picks to help you gauge the perfect pergola you need to get installed in your bacyard. Here's a peek into these options.

Source: New England Arbors/Amazon

The Malibu 10' x 10' Vinyl Pergola is a classic pergola that offers the perfect balance between style and functionality. It has 5" x 5" posts which means it is easy to assemble and no maintenance is required. It is made to last and can be built in any size up to 10x10 feet.

The Malibu 10' x 10' Vinyl Pergola has a long warranty and is built to last, ensuring that you will enjoy your purchase for years to come. Also, if you're looking for an easy-to-setup pergola, this one fits the bill perfectly. You need no maintenance for this structure, so you can relax about having to shell out cash routinely to keep it in order.

The Mailbu vinyl pergola comes with a canvas weave that allows you to customize the amount of shade you want; all you need to do is adjust the length of the weave to let sunlight in as much as is sufficient for your needs.

Reasons to buy:

Easy to install

A great choice for large backyards or gardens

Spacious; offers a lot of room

The canvas weave for controlling the shade

Source: TANG/Amazon

TANG Outdoor Retractable Pergola is designed for outdoor usage. It is made from 240 GSM polyester fabric which offers protection from UV rays and is easy to install. The pergola comes in 111 different colors and styles.

The retractable pergola provides protection from the sun and keeps the area cool. It can also be used as a shade cover to provide protection against rain or snow. When not in need, you can easily retract it and enjoy a lunch or dinner with your loved ones in an open sky.

The TANG pergola is available in about 111 size options, so rest assured you'll definitely find the perfect size that fits your backyard or garden.

Reasons to buy:

Retractable shade

Wide variety of options to choose from

Water-resistant

Protects from UV rays

Source: Backyard Discovery/Amazon

Backyard Discovery's 12' by 10' Cedar Pergola is a great addition to any backyard. The pergola features a natural cedar wood finish and comes in a natural color. It has a traditional design and includes two posts, four columns, and six beams. Also, it has a durable resin foot with concrete anchors.

The Backyard Discovery pergola is ideal for entertaining guests or just relaxing outdoors on hot summer days. It is easy to assemble and requires no special tools - all you need are some basic household items like screwdriver, drill, measuring tape and pencil to complete the assembly process.

Reasons to buy:

Made of wood

Ready to assemble

Easy to assemble

Source: New England Arbors/Amazon

The Mirage 8' by 8' Vinyl Pergola is the perfect addition to any backyard. It is easy to install and can be assembled in just a few minutes. The pergola provides a perfect spot for gatherings and enjoying outdoor meals. It also features a beautiful design that will make your backyard feel cozy and inviting.

The Mirage 8' by 8' Vinyl Pergola is a beautiful and tough piece of backyard furniture. The classic pergola has been designed for both beauty and function, with multiple uses for your backyard space. Also, it's built to last for around 20 years and easily resists rot and cracks.

Reasons to buy:

Built for the long term

Classic design

Easy to assemble

No maintanence required

Source: New England Arbors/Amazon

The Patio retractable pergola is a great addition to any backyard. It provides shade from the sun and protection from UV rays, which are both important for outdoor furniture. There are many different sizes available, so you can find one that best fits your space.

You can also customize the pergola to fit your needs if desired. The Patio retractable pergola is also available in a wide variety of sizes, so you can easily get one that fits in your backyard. For those who love hosting parties, it also provides plenty of space for guests to sit and chat.

Reasons to buy:

Spacious pergola

Available in wide variety of sizes

Easy to install

Interesting Engineering is a participant of the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and various other affiliate programs, and as such there might be affiliate links to the products in this article. By clicking the links and shopping at partner sites, you do not only get the materials you need but also are supporting our website.