ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

1 killed, 3 injured in Detroit shooting, police say

ClickOnDetroit.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT – One person has been killed and three have been injured in a shooting Sunday. According to Detroit police, four people -- three men and one woman -- were shot in or near an apartment complex Sunday night on Detroit’s east side....

www.clickondetroit.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Detroit

Police Search For Suspect Who Shot 41-Year-Old Man At Detroit Gas Station

(CBS DETROIT) – Police are searching for a suspect who shot a 41-year-old man during a verbal altercation at a gas station in Detroit. According to police, the suspect is described as a man, last seen wearing a white T-shirt, ripped blue jeans, and ‘Converse’ sneakers. | Credit: Detroit Police Department The shooting happened on Monday, June 20, at about 4 p.m. at a gas station, located in the 8900 block of Puritan. During a verbal altercation, the suspect fired shots, striking the victim, who was then transported to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. According to police, the suspect is described as a man, last seen wearing a white T-shirt, ripped blue jeans, and ‘Converse’ sneakers. If anyone recognizes this suspect or has any information pertaining to this crime, contact the Detroit Police Department’s Twelfth Precinct at 313-596-1240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.  
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Woman killed in fire at Midtown Detroit apartment

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A woman died Wednesday morning in a fire in Detroit's Midtown. Crews were called to an eight-story apartment building in the 100 block of Parsons around 4:20 a.m. for a fire in a fifth floor unit. The victim was declared dead at the scene. Her husband,...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Crime Stoppers Offering $2,500 Reward For Information After Willie Hawkins Pulled From Burning Car In Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) – Police are seeking tips as they search for a suspect connected to the death of Willie Hawkins on Detroit’s west side. Hawkins was fatally shot on Saturday, May 7. Police say he fled the actual scene of the incident and was found in a Ford Edge, where officers pulled him from the burning vehicle. According to officials, the incident happened at the intersection of Woodrow Wilson and Virginia Park. All tips will remain anonymous and rewards will be paid when tips lead to an arrest. To submit a tip, call 1-800-SPEAK-UP or visit www.1800speakup.org. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Detroit, MI
State
Nevada State
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
CBS Detroit

Police Investigate After Suspect Knocks On Door, Spray Paints Racial Slurs On Detroit Home

(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is searching for a suspect who called a resident a racial slur and then spray-painted “white lives matter” on his home. Detroit Police seek suspect who called victim racial slurs and spray painted Detroit home | Credit: Detroit Police Department On Sunday, June 12, at about 11:45 p.m. a suspect knocked on the door of a home in the 12207 block of Vaughan St., and called the 35-year-old victim a racial slur. After that, the suspect went into the victim’s backyard and vandalized his property, spray painting the racial slur and “white lives matter” onto the back of the house. Police say the suspect is described as a white male, last seen wearing a hoodie and sweatpants. If anyone has information on this crime or recognizes this suspect, they are urged to call our 6th precinct detectives at 313-596-5640 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detroit Police#Drive By Shooting#Violent Crime
fox2detroit.com

Shootings at Detroit apartment, Krainz Park leave 1 dead and 3 wounded

DETROIT (FOX 2) - One person was killed and three others were wounded in a shooting at a Detroit park Sunday. According to police, shootings at two separate locations happened within minutes of each other - one at a housing development on Healy Avenue and the other in Krainz Park, which is across from the property.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit police want help finding hit-and-run suspect, officials say

DETROIT – The Detroit Police Department’s 10th Precinct says they need assistance identifying a female driving a gray Honda involved in a hit-and-run. The incident happened on Hamilton and Webb officials say. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Departments 10th Precinct at 313-326-5155. Check...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

1 dead, 4 wounded in shooting at east side Detroit park

Detroit — A 24-year-old man is dead, another man is in critical condition and three others were wounded in a shooting Sunday at a park on the city's east side. Police said a 24-year-old man remains in critical condition at a hospital. Two other men, ages 29 and 19, and a woman, 31, were treated at a hospital and released, officials said.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox2detroit.com

Roseville 1-year-old dies after alleged abuse, babysitter charged

ROSEVILLE, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Roseville 1-year-old boy who was hospitalized a week ago after an alleged case of severe child abuse reportedly caused by his babysitter, has died. FOX 2 learned from the family that baby Kyrie passed away just before 9 a.m. on Wednesday after he was...
ROSEVILLE, MI
Detroit News

Police arrest suspect after gun pointed at man with baby at Detroit gas station

Detroit — A suspect police believe was captured on video pointing a gun at a man holding a small child Sunday at a west side gas station has been rrested, police said. "An arrest has been made for the aggravated assault yesterday evening at the Valero Gas Station at Hubbell/Tireman," officials said in a tweet. "The 2nd Precinct would like to thank our community for providing information which led us to taking this individual into custody."
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Mother of 3 killed in head-on double fatal crash on I-94

ROMULUS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A horrific crash involving three vehicles on I-94 near Beech Daly took the lives of two people Tuesday morning. Antonia Brown is coming to terms with the loss of her daughter in that crash. "I don’t believe this, it’s still so unreal to me," she...

Comments / 0

Community Policy