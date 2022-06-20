ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Man with gunshot wound pronounced dead after crashing car near Lexington Cemetery

By Christopher Leach
Lexington Herald-Leader
 3 days ago

A man was pronounced dead Sunday evening after being found unresponsive inside a crashed vehicle with a gunshot wound, according to Lexington police.

Officers were called out to the 900 block of Charles Avenue at approximately 10:43 p.m. for a report of an unresponsive subject in a vehicle, police said. The man was found with a gunshot wound and pronounced dead on scene.

Lt. Daniel Burnett with the Lexington Police Department said the vehicle had struck an unoccupied parked vehicle before coming to a rest in the front yard of a residence.

The Fayette County coroner identified the man was 54-year-old Randy Wise. He was pronounced dead at 11:28 p.m. and died via a gunshot wound, according to the coroner.

The killing marks the 23rd homicide in Lexington this year , the first in over two weeks.

No suspect information was provided. Police encourage people in the area to check their home surveillance footage and contact police if they have anything that could help in the investigation.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com , or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com .

