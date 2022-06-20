Hospital in Bourbon County temporarily closed after gas leak

The Bourbon Community Hospital is temporarily closed after a gas leak forced staff and patients to evacuate, according to the hospital.

The hospital said in a Facebook post the gas leak was discovered sometime Sunday morning. The building was evacuated immediately and Columbia Gas responded to contain the leak.

21 total patients were evacuated from the building. 13 were transferred to another hospital while the other eight were discharged, according to Emily McCarthy, director of marketing and communications for LifePoint Health.

McCarthy said repairs to the building will start Monday and an update for a potential reopening should be provided Monday afternoon.

Anyone with questions about a patients should call 859-987-3600