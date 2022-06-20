Passenger killed after vehicle strikes tow truck on the Lodge

(CBS DETROIT) – A woman was injured Monday night after being run over by a pedal bar in downtown Detroit.
The woman was on The Michigan Pedaler, according to WDIV.
The pedal bar was right outside of Comerica Park when she fell off of it.
Police say she fell underneath the pedal bar and got run over by it.
The woman was taken away in an ambulance but was alert and conscious.
No other information has been released at this time.
