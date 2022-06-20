ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Passenger killed after vehicle strikes tow truck on the Lodge

Detroit News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDetroit — A 36-year-old Westland woman is dead after a crash early Monday on the Lodge Freeway at Grand River, Michigan State Police said. According to a preliminary investigation, the crash...

www.detroitnews.com

Comments / 1

 

deadlinedetroit.com

Mother of 3 killed in I-94 crash fell asleep at wheel after overnight shift

A mother driving home from an overnight shift at FedEx in Romulus reportedly fell asleep and caused a head-on crash that killed her and the driver of another vehicle. The crash on Westbound I-94 at Beech Daly closed the freeway from 8:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m Tuesday, according to The Detroit News. A preliminary investigation by Michigan State Police, the paper reported, showed a sedan crashed into a pickup truck in the freeway's left lane and the truck crashed into a semi in the center lane.
Detroit News

Bomb threat briefly shuts Ford Dearborn truck plant, police say

A bomb threat at the at the Ford Motor Co. Dearborn truck plant on Wednesday briefly halted operations before authorities declared it a hoax, police said. Dearborn police Chief Issa Shahin said the plant shut down for about two hours as several bomb dogs searched the facility. Nothing was found,...
fox2detroit.com

Woman killed in fire at Midtown Detroit apartment

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A woman died Wednesday morning in a fire in Detroit's Midtown. Crews were called to an eight-story apartment building in the 100 block of Parsons around 4:20 a.m. for a fire in a fifth floor unit. The victim was declared dead at the scene. Her husband,...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

2 dead in crash that burned drivers on WB I-94 at Beech Daly

Taylor — Westbound Interstate 94 at Beech Daly was closed for hours after a crash that killed the drivers of separate vehicles, Michigan State Police said. Officials with the Michigan Department of Transportation said at 8:06 a.m. the freeway was closed. It reopened around 1:30 p.m. According to a...
TAYLOR, MI
CBS Detroit

Two Killed In Traffic Crash That Caused Car Fire On I-94 At Telegraph In Taylor

(CBS DETROIT) – Two people have died after a serious traffic crash caused a car fire on I-94 at Telegraph. MSP troopers received reports of the crash at about 7:55 a.m. The fire happened on westbound I-94 near Beech Daly in Taylor. An investigation by MSP troopers revealed that a semi-truck driver was in the center lane and a pickup driver was in the left lane when the driver of a second vehicle struck the pickup driver and sent the pickup into the semi-truck. The sedan and pickup came to rest on the left shoulder/ditch and caught fire. The semi also came to rest on...
TAYLOR, MI
Detroit News

Police seek man in gas station shooting on Detroit's west side

Detroit — Police are asking the public for help to find a man wanted for wounding another man Monday at a west side gas station. The shooting happened at about 4 p.m. Monday at a gas station in the 8900 block of Puritan Avenue near Wyoming Avenue, officials said.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

2 different drivers crash into police, first responders in Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Two Detroit police officers are recovering after a suspected drunk driver crashed into their patrol car. It happened on the city’s east side around 12:30 Saturday morning. The officers were blocking off a section of Gratiot and Rohns after an accident when the driver struck...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit police want help finding hit-and-run suspect, officials say

DETROIT – The Detroit Police Department’s 10th Precinct says they need assistance identifying a female driving a gray Honda involved in a hit-and-run. The incident happened on Hamilton and Webb officials say. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Departments 10th Precinct at 313-326-5155. Check...
DETROIT, MI
1 dead, 4 wounded in shooting at east side Detroit park

Detroit — A 24-year-old man is dead, another man is in critical condition and three others were wounded in a shooting Sunday at a park on the city's east side. Police said a 24-year-old man remains in critical condition at a hospital. Two other men, ages 29 and 19, and a woman, 31, were treated at a hospital and released, officials said.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Woman Falls Off Pedal Bar, Run Over In Downtown Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) – A woman was injured Monday night after being run over by a pedal bar in downtown Detroit. The woman was on The Michigan Pedaler, according to WDIV. The pedal bar was right outside of Comerica Park when she fell off of it. Police say she fell underneath the pedal bar and got run over by it. The woman was taken away in an ambulance but was alert and conscious. No other information has been released at this time. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.  
DETROIT, MI

