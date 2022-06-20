Passenger killed after vehicle strikes tow truck on the Lodge

(CBS DETROIT) – Two people have died after a serious traffic crash caused a car fire on I-94 at Telegraph. MSP troopers received reports of the crash at about 7:55 a.m. The fire happened on westbound I-94 near Beech Daly in Taylor. An investigation by MSP troopers revealed that a semi-truck driver was in the center lane and a pickup driver was in the left lane when the driver of a second vehicle struck the pickup driver and sent the pickup into the semi-truck. The sedan and pickup came to rest on the left shoulder/ditch and caught fire. The semi also came to rest on...

